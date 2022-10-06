Photo: “Dark Hearted” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  10.06.2022

Last month, Freddie Gibbs released his highly anticipated $oul $old $eparately album, which contained 14 songs and a bonus track. The star-studded roster of guest features included fellow emcees like Rick Ross, Pusha T, Offset, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Scarface. Additionally, Gibbs also made sure R&B was represented on the project, tapping in with Kelly Price, Musiq Soulchild, and Anderson .Paak for assists as well.

Yesterday (Oct. 5), the Indiana-bred emcee returned to keep his momentum going with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Dark Hearted” directed by Aaron & Roux. The new visual follows the story of an animated version of Gibbs exiting a violent casino encounter and escaping to the desert. Produced by James Blake, “Dark Hearted” sees Gibbs spitting some of his most introspective bars:

DEA and detectives, they got me cuffed on that ambulance, n***a, ain’t no solvin’ no murders, welcome to Murderland/ Send a hit and scratch off a hit, b**ch, I’m the murder man, pray the Lord put his hands on me/ And I know I took a risk with this s**t when I put my hands on it, all my enemies watchin’, they plot and plan on me/ They gon’ end up one of them dead homies/ ‘Cause how can n***as stand on it when it ain’t the truth? P**sy n***as ran on me when it’s time to shoot

Back in 2020, Gibbs connected with The Alchemist to present their critically acclaimed Alfredo album, a 10-track project that boasted guest appearances from Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Tyler, the Creator, and Conway the Machine. The project went on to become Gibbs’ most successful to date after securing a spot within the top 20 on the Billboard 200.

Be sure to press play on Freddie Gibbs’ brand new music video for “Dark Hearted” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

K-Trap unveils "Eloquent" visual with Odeal

By Jon Powell
  /  10.06.2022

Ari Lennox experiments with love in new "POF" video

By Regina Cho
  /  10.05.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Freddie Gibbs
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

K-Trap unveils "Eloquent" visual with Odeal

By Jon Powell
  /  10.06.2022

Ari Lennox experiments with love in new "POF" video

By Regina Cho
  /  10.05.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet La Tosha Holmes, founder of the first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas

Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who — at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Kid Cudi talks new Netflix show "Entergalactic" and we recap the lit 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta

Kid Cudi talks to “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue about “Entergalactic,” his new animated ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Joshua Santiago, founder of Empowering Cuts, a non-profit giving free haircuts to those in need

Joshua Santiago is a barber based out of Philadelphia and the founder of Empowering Cuts, ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
News

NBA's Zion Williamson says Biggie's 'Ready To Die' pushed him to be resilient

“That album really helped me shift my mindset and just find true resolve in the ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.28.2022
View More