Last month, Freddie Gibbs released his highly anticipated $oul $old $eparately album, which contained 14 songs and a bonus track. The star-studded roster of guest features included fellow emcees like Rick Ross, Pusha T, Offset, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Scarface. Additionally, Gibbs also made sure R&B was represented on the project, tapping in with Kelly Price, Musiq Soulchild, and Anderson .Paak for assists as well.

Yesterday (Oct. 5), the Indiana-bred emcee returned to keep his momentum going with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Dark Hearted” directed by Aaron & Roux. The new visual follows the story of an animated version of Gibbs exiting a violent casino encounter and escaping to the desert. Produced by James Blake, “Dark Hearted” sees Gibbs spitting some of his most introspective bars:

DEA and detectives, they got me cuffed on that ambulance, n***a, ain’t no solvin’ no murders, welcome to Murderland/ Send a hit and scratch off a hit, b**ch, I’m the murder man, pray the Lord put his hands on me/ And I know I took a risk with this s**t when I put my hands on it, all my enemies watchin’, they plot and plan on me/ They gon’ end up one of them dead homies/ ‘Cause how can n***as stand on it when it ain’t the truth? P**sy n***as ran on me when it’s time to shoot

Back in 2020, Gibbs connected with The Alchemist to present their critically acclaimed Alfredo album, a 10-track project that boasted guest appearances from Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Tyler, the Creator, and Conway the Machine. The project went on to become Gibbs’ most successful to date after securing a spot within the top 20 on the Billboard 200.

Be sure to press play on Freddie Gibbs’ brand new music video for “Dark Hearted” down below.