Photo: Cooper Neill / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

If you’re a sports fan and usually shop the day after Thanksgiving, you might want to rethink that this year.

Earlier today (May 10), the National Football League announced a few games for the 2023 season ahead of the official schedule release. One matchup that has social media reeling with mixed emotions is the Miami Dolphins versus the New York Jets. However, the teams aren’t what riled up fans on Twitter. Instead, it’s the date they will play on — Black Friday (Nov. 24).

The highly anticipated game will be the first ever played on that day in the league’s history. According to the NFL’s Twitter account, it will air on Prime Video, home to Thursday night games. “Black Friday football,” the league captioned its post.

Shortly after the announcement, sports journalist and host Taylor Rooks confirmed the news on “Good Morning Football.” As a reporter for TNF, she revealed the game will take place at MetLife Stadium. “Nov. 24. [It’s] gonna be a big one! See [you] there,” Rooks wrote on Twitter.

The matchup between the American Football Conference teams will also feature two dual-threat quarterbacks. In 2020, the Dolphins drafted former NCAA football champion Tua Tagovailoa. Last month, their opponent, the Jets, traded for Super Bowl winner and MVP Aaron Rodgers. After the announcement, fans and the teams began sharing their thoughts on Twitter about the upcoming game. The Jets profile page tweeted, “Cook a little extra this Thanksgiving. We got a big tailgate the next day.”

Meanwhile, on the Dolphins’ platform, they wrote, “Divisional game on Black Friday? Yes. We’re taking on the NY Jets in the Big Apple.”

The 2023 NFL schedule release will take place Thursday (May 11) at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Check out some of Twitter users’ reactions to the inaugural Black Friday football game below:

