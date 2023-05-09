Photo: Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Travis Scott made sure one of his fans had a happy birthday at a recent show. The 32-year-old returned to Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub for Race Week over the weekend, where he saw a supporter celebrating his big day and decided to help out — with a reported $5,000!

Video has surfaced online of Scott’s gracious Saturday (May 6) giveaway. In the clip, a young fan is standing on an elevated platform in the club when he catches the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s eye. With the music paused, the Houston native asks someone in his entourage to hand him a stack of money. “Hey, kid,” he says as he nods to the crowd member before tossing the lump sum across the room. Both the fan and the others in attendance go wild before the musician asks his DJ to get back to the music.

“When is [the] next show? I’m asking for a friend,” a user tweeted in response to the footage titled “Travis Scott gives a fan $5K for his birthday.” While many expressed sadness for not being gifted by La Flame, others wondered if the kid was safe after being given that much cash in a public space. One person replied to the tweet with “[Thirty] minutes later” and included an image of a man bound, gagged, and crying for help. Another added, “I would have bowed out expeditiously. You need to be hitting that [car] unlock button as soon as you hit the exit.”

Last year, the venue booked the “Highest in the Room” artist for the same event week. It marked Scott’s first headlining performance since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy where overcrowding and a stampede of fans were contributing factors to the deaths of 10 attendees. After admitting in a social media video that he was “devastated,” the hitmaker tweeted, “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

See reactions to Scott’s E11EVEN appearance below.

