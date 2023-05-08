Angel Reese, 21, is collecting more than a ring after helping her Louisiana State University teammates secure the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball championship.
The talented athlete has done interviews, spoken on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and now she is appearing in Sports Illustrated magazine. Today (May 8), the publication announced the news on Instagram with a photo from Reese’s shoot.
“This is what our kind of game day looks like! LSU forward and NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese traded in her uniform for a swimsuit and will be featured in this year’s 2023 SI Swimsuit issue,” the magazine noted. The sports publication added, “Despite her quick rise to fame, Angel has continued to stay unapologetically herself and allowed her confidence to always shine through, which is why we applaud her for the inspiration she has become both on and off the court.”
LSU's Angel Reese has signed an NIL deal to join this year's SI Swimsuit edition. Reese and Livvy Dunne are the only two college athletes to ever be featured in the swimsuit issue.
She has a $1.4 million On3 NIL Valuation.
Story from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/Z2iemLcCSM pic.twitter.com/VGl9tt1zTN
— On3 NIL (@On3NIL) May 8, 2023
Known as the Bayou Barbie, Reese quickly cemented a name for herself in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during the 2022-’23 season. The Baltimore native transferred from the University of Maryland as a sophomore forward. Reese impacted her college team in a tremendous way from the regular season throughout March Madness. During the NCAA championship, where LSU played against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Reese was crowned the tournament’s most valuable player.
This is what our kind of game day looks like! LSU forward and NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese traded in her uniform for a swimsuit and will be featured in this year’s 2023 SI Swimsuit issue.https://t.co/dli5aoaZGk
— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 8, 2023
On April 12, Shaquille O’Neal echoed Reese’s greatness on “The Big Podcast.” “She’s probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first,” he said. “Male and female. Ever.”
Over a week later, Reese appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and informed the hosts how she reacted to hearing the NBA legend’s comments about her. “I called him after that,” Reese revealed. “I was like, ‘You know how much pressure you just put on me? You know how much?’ He was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k.’ I was like, ‘Alright, Unc.'”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32
Trending
Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital
A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.
"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes
“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.
Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video
University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.
Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration
On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”