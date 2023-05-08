Photo: Justin Tafoya / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Angel Reese, 21,  is collecting more than a ring after helping her Louisiana State University teammates secure the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball championship.

The talented athlete has done interviews, spoken on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and now she is appearing in Sports Illustrated magazine. Today (May 8), the publication announced the news on Instagram with a photo from Reese’s shoot.

“This is what our kind of game day looks like! LSU forward and NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese traded in her uniform for a swimsuit and will be featured in this year’s 2023 SI Swimsuit issue,” the magazine noted. The sports publication added, “Despite her quick rise to fame, Angel has continued to stay unapologetically herself and allowed her confidence to always shine through, which is why we applaud her for the inspiration she has become both on and off the court.”

Known as the Bayou Barbie, Reese quickly cemented a name for herself in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during the 2022-’23 season. The Baltimore native transferred from the University of Maryland as a sophomore forward. Reese impacted her college team in a tremendous way from the regular season throughout March Madness. During the NCAA championship, where LSU played against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Reese was crowned the tournament’s most valuable player.

On April 12, Shaquille O’Neal echoed Reese’s greatness on “The Big Podcast.” “She’s probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first,” he said. “Male and female. Ever.”

Over a week later, Reese appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and informed the hosts how she reacted to hearing the NBA legend’s comments about her. “I called him after that,” Reese revealed. “I was like, ‘You know how much pressure you just put on me? You know how much?’ He was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k.’ I was like, ‘Alright, Unc.'”

Angel Reese
NCAA
Sports

