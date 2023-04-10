Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images and Justin Tafoya/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

After sharing a supportive Instagram post about Angel Reese and her NCAA championship win with LSU, Tony Yayo is now providing a full reaction to the dance seen around the world. Over the weekend, he spoke to TMZ Sports about the controversy surrounding Reese’s use of his “You Can’t See Me” dance, and it’s clear that he is one of the athlete’s biggest fans.

“I think it’s kind of crazy, because [when] Angel Reese do it, it’s a problem, and when Caitlin Clark did it, it wasn’t a problem,” he said. “So, of course, it look crazy out there. You had sportscasters who was callin’ a young Black female all kinds of crazy stuff online, and these guys are professional guys.”

He continued, “When you look at Angel Reese, she’s a woman that’s popularizing women’s basketball. You got Lil Wayne calling her phone. You got Boosie excited over LSU. This championship was big… Angel Reese took the ‘You Can’t See Me’ dance to a whole ‘nother level. Definitely gotta shout her out.”

Yayo also further explained the meaning behind the viral dance move while showing appreciation for wrestling star-turned-actor John Cena, who is arguably the biggest reason why it became so popular.

“That dance was created [while] I was on the run in [50 Cent’s] ‘In Da Club‘ video, so I was just trying to hide my face,” he confessed. “You know, I always shout John Cena out because he always mentions that his little brother was doing it, and he did it, and he got it from me… I’m cool with it, it’s just a dance. I don’t take nothing personal. It was a dance created because I was trying to hide from the police. That’s the actuality of it.”

You can check out Yayo‘s full interview with TMZ Sports below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new “S**t Me Out (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins reunite following their NCAA title wins

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Twitter celebrates LSU's Alexis Morris being invited to 2023 WNBA Draft

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Angel Reese
NCAA
Rap
Sports
Tony Yayo
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new “S**t Me Out (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins reunite following their NCAA title wins

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Twitter celebrates LSU's Alexis Morris being invited to 2023 WNBA Draft

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More