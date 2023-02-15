Photo: Cover art for Tony Yayo’s ‘The Loyal’ mixtape
By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Tony Yayo liberated a new body of work titled The Loyal, which contains 12 dope cuts and additional features from Nems, TyDaG, Pressa, and fellow G-Unit alum Lloyd Banks. The project was led by the well-received single “Clown You When You’re Down.” Shortly after The Loyal‘s release, Yayo shared his appreciation for his longtime fans. “Thank you to everyone who has supported throughout this journey and all of the people who made this possible,” he stated in an Instagram post.

Today (Feb. 15), Yayo decided to keep his momentum going with a new visual for “Banksy Painting,” a DJ Relentt-produced offering that’s based on the “So Seductive” rapper’s street affiliations and current wealth.

“You can throw your little gang signs, stab you 33 times, Forgi’s on the G-Wag, 33 each rim, big stepper when I’m steppin’ out, you do it for the likes, you do it for the clout, I do it for the lifer n**gas never gettin’ out, Banksy painting is a half a million in my new house…”

Directed by StreetHeat’s WillC and Richie 4K, the accompanying clip shows Yayo riding around abandoned buildings in a hearse. While that’s taking place, a woman finds out about her lover’s infidelity in a separate location. As that story unfolds, she finds a knife for her revenge, leading to a gruesome and deadly outcome.

It’s been 18 years since Yayo dropped his debut LP, Thoughts of a Predicate Felon, a commercially successful effort with a wealth of contributions from 50 Cent, Eminem, Olivia, Kokane, Joe, and more. Since then, the Queens veteran continued to release music to the masses, both as a member of G-Unit and as an independent solo artist. Prior to The Loyal, he liberated El Chapo 3: The Great Escape in 2016. Check out Yayo’s new mixtape and aforementioned visual below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shy Glizzy drops off new visual for "Fools Fall N Love" with NBA YoungBoy

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray officially announces "Courtesy Of The Mob Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Yung Bleu unveils new single "Games Women Play"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Swizz Beatz reveals he has some highly anticipated battles lined up for Verzuz

By Ty Cole
  /  02.15.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama are about that "Action" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Fridayy gifts his mother a house in new "Momma" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Tour Tales | Carl Capers helped Lil Tjay get back on the stage after his shooting

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Mixtapes
New Music
Rap
Tony Yayo

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shy Glizzy drops off new visual for "Fools Fall N Love" with NBA YoungBoy

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray officially announces "Courtesy Of The Mob Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Yung Bleu unveils new single "Games Women Play"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Swizz Beatz reveals he has some highly anticipated battles lined up for Verzuz

By Ty Cole
  /  02.15.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama are about that "Action" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Fridayy gifts his mother a house in new "Momma" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Tour Tales | Carl Capers helped Lil Tjay get back on the stage after his shooting

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
View More