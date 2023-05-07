Details about the heartbreak and mental turmoil Jordan Neely endured in his life have come to light as thousands of people grapple with his tragic death.

As previously reported, he passed away on Monday (May 1) after being placed in a chokehold for several minutes on a New York City subway train. His alleged attacker has been identified as former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny. Cellphone footage of their encounter shows Penny, 24, with his arm tightly wrapped around Jordan’s throat. According to witnesses, Jordan was accused of acting out, which is said to have led to Penny and at least two others attempting to subdue him.

A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by way of compression of the neck from the chokehold. The NYPD is still investigating the public tragedy. Thus far, no charges have been brought against Penny. His fate hangs in the balance, as the case is expected to be reviewed by a grand jury as early as next week. His attorneys have already issued a public statement, claiming the college student acted in self-defense and had no intention of committing murder.

Donte Mills, an attorney for the Neely family, appeared on “PoliticsNation” on Saturday (May 6), where he spoke about the 30-year-old’s mental state on the train. “We all know people who are on the brink of going through something major — a catastrophe where they just can’t seem to get everything back together — and that’s where he was,” said Mills. At the time of his death, Jordan was unhoused. Years prior, he was diagnosed as schizophrenic and suffering from PTSD.

When he was just 14 years old, his mother, Christine Neely, was murdered by her boyfriend, Shawn Southerland. On Thursday (May 4), NJ.com reported that Christine was killed in their home on April 3, 2007. Unbeknownst to Jordan, she was already dead when Southerland blocked him from saying goodbye to her as he headed to school the next day. The 36-year-old’s body was found three days later stuffed in a suitcase on Henry Hudson Parkway in New York. Family members said the horrific slaying forever changed Jordan, who dropped out of high school and was not taking his medicine as prescribed. The distraught son testified against Southerland during the trial four years later. Southerland was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“He had to live with the fact that he left his mother dead in their home. So, that’s a lot to live with, and he had troubles with that,” said Mills. “But throughout his life, he was determined to make other people happy, and that’s what he did. A part of that was entertaining. He really enjoyed Michael Jackson. He emulated him and his style.” Jordan was known around the city for his impersonations of the global pop icon. His neighbors have spoken with multiple outlets, recalling him as a bright and positive individual despite his hardships.

In his passing, Carolyn Neely, Jordan’s aunt, launched a fundraiser, accepting donations to cover funeral costs. A public viewing has been scheduled for May 19 at Mount Neboh Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who wish to pay their respects.