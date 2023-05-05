Jordan Neely‘s death has led to widespread outrage across New York City and the country. Charges have yet to be filed, but the decision will likely be in the hands of NYC citizens rather than prosecutors.
ABC News reported today (May 5) via law enforcement sources that the case of Neely’s death is probably heading to a grand jury next week. The investigation is ongoing, but the jurors would decide whether or not criminal charges are warranted. The subway performer’s passing has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.
Neely died after being placed in a chokehold by 24-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Penny. Detectives have interviewed more than six witnesses and are looking to speak to several more to gather more information. “As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the medical examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” a statement from a spokesperson for the District Attorney read, per ABC 7.
The deceased 30-year-old was a known Michael Jackson impersonator who frequently appeared on subway cars and street corners. Mayor Eric Adams addressed the investigation into his death and urged New Yorkers not to rush to judgment. “I’m going to let the process take its place and those who believe that I should do something differently, I respect that,” the mayor said. “But I have to make the right decision for the City of New York.”
Neely’s father, Andre Zachary, spoke to The New York Daily News today about the fatal incident. He mourns his son’s death, and more importantly, wants it to not be in vain. “I just want something to be done. Obviously he was calling for help,” the grieving dad told the publication. “He wasn’t out to hurt nobody. He was a good kid, and a good man, too. Something has to be done.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32
TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago
Trending
Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body
Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.
LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids
LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.
Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video
University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.