Jordan Neely‘s death has led to widespread outrage across New York City and the country. Charges have yet to be filed, but the decision will likely be in the hands of NYC citizens rather than prosecutors.

ABC News reported today (May 5) via law enforcement sources that the case of Neely’s death is probably heading to a grand jury next week. The investigation is ongoing, but the jurors would decide whether or not criminal charges are warranted. The subway performer’s passing has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.

Neely died after being placed in a chokehold by 24-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Penny. Detectives have interviewed more than six witnesses and are looking to speak to several more to gather more information. “As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the medical examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” a statement from a spokesperson for the District Attorney read, per ABC 7.