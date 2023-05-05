Outrage continues as the public demands answers for the untimely death of Jordan Neely. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Monday (May 1), a white Marine took it upon himself to choke the 30-year-old Black street performer on a New York subway until he could no longer breathe. After being deprived of oxygen for approximately 15 minutes, Neely died, and the person responsible went free.
Today (May 5), new developments have been made public. Neely’s father spoke with The New York Daily News about his son’s demise. “I just want something to be done. Obviously he was calling for help … He wasn’t out to hurt nobody. He was a good kid, and a good man, too. Something has to be done,” Andre Zachery, 59, told the outlet. Neely, an unhoused man often spotted portraying Michael Jackson on the subway, was allegedly yelling about being hungry and thirsty before the Marine decided to put him in a fatal chokehold.
Neely’s attacker has since been identified as 24-year-old Daniel Penny. The deadly confrontation was filmed by onlookers. In footage shared on social media, dozens watched, yet no one physically intervened. According to an article published today by The New York Post, around 2:30 p.m. on that fateful day, five individuals did place emergency calls to 911 within a four-minute period. Unfortunately, the first two calls did not seem to request assistance for Neely — one alerted officials about the scuffle, and the other claimed a man was threatening passengers.
A third caller told the operator that a man had a knife or a gun in his possession. It is unclear at the moment which person they were referring to, as neither Neely nor Penny were found to be armed. Mayor Eric Adams revealed cops and EMTs responded quickly, within six minutes of the first call, but it was still too late to revive the victim.
