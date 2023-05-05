Twitter is sending Chris Brown all the love as he celebrates a major milestone.

On Friday (May 5), the Virginia native turned 34. Since Chris’ teenage years, fans have watched him grow as a musician, performer, actor, and father despite facing trials and tribulations.

So today, admirers of the R&B superstar gathered on social media to showcase their love for Chris by sharing some of his best songs and birthday wishes. One Twitter handler showcased Chris’ musical range by displaying tracks from different genres. Some of the singles featured on the post included “Back to Sleep,” “Pills and Automobiles,” and “Yeah 3x.”

Chris Brown mastering almost every music genre 🔥pic.twitter.com/smXC2fUmN1 — #BREEZY (@BreezyftJimin) May 5, 2023

Another user, BreezyRelated, penned a message to the “Wet the Bed” hitmaker. “Happy Birthday to the talented Chris Brown, who turns 34 today,” they tweeted. “With his undeniable talent, dynamic stage presence, and chart-topping hits, [Chris] has cemented his place as one of the most iconic entertainers of our time. From ‘Run It!’ to ‘Go Crazy,’ his music has been the soundtrack to countless memories and moments.”

Happy birthday to the talented Chris Brown, who turns 34 today 🎉 With his undeniable talent, dynamic stage presence, and chart-topping hits, Brown has cemented his place as one of the most iconic entertainers of our time. From 'Run It!' to 'Go Crazy', his music has been the… pic.twitter.com/As217W0gHl — BreezyRelated (@breezyrelated) May 5, 2023

The “Under the Influence” songwriter has continued to hold his spot as a major force in the music industry through three decades. However, Chris is more than a singer. In 2007, the 34-year-old made his acting debut with a small role as Will Tutt in “The O.C” television series. That year, he also made his first film appearance in Stomp the Yard with Meagan Good, Neyo, and Columbus Short. Since then, Chris has been featured in This Christmas, Takers, Think Like A Man and many more.

The Grammy Award-winning performer is also a proud father. In 2014, he welcomed his first child, Royalty Brown. Five years later, Chris became a dad of two when Aeko Brown was born. Last year, he introduced the world to his third child, Lovely Brown. See more happy birthday posts for Chris below:

Happy 34th birthday to Chris Brown 🎈 pic.twitter.com/ojI8zILeUJ — Chris Brown Live (@cblivee) May 5, 2023

It's chris brown birthday's so let me put one of his best song here.pic.twitter.com/FevunXYMcN#HappyBirthdayChrisBrown — #BREEZY (@BreezyftJimin) May 5, 2023