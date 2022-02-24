André 3000 has lent his musical talents to the soundtrack of an upcoming film. According to Rolling Stone, the emcee will appear on four of the 50 songs featured on the album for the A24 movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Atlanta legend will be heard on “My Life Without You,” “The Boxcutter,” “Dog Fight” and “Pinky Fight,” but unlike his other tracks where he’s heard rapping, he’ll be showcasing his skills on the flute. The songs will also be released under his legal name, André Benjamin.

The details surrounding André’s new music should come as no surprise to his fans. In the past few years, he’s been spotted playing his flute in numerous cities — a pastime, along with acting, which has seemingly taken the place of creating some music. In 2020, while explaining that he hadn’t “been motivated to do a serious project,” Three Stacks admitted that he’s most happy when he makes “instrumental” music.

“What makes me feel the best is when I just do these random kind of instrumental kind of things,” he told Rick Rubin on the “Broken Record” podcast. “They make me feel the most rebellious. I don’t like to go with the flow really. I don’t know why, but I just feel best when I don’t. So, I have to honor that. I have to honor that in a way.” He’s since made sporadic appearances on projects, including Kanye West’s ‘Donda.’

The soundtrack to Everything Everywhere All at Once — a film that chronicles the story of an aging Chinese immigrant on a quest to save the world — is scheduled to arrive on April 8. Aside from Three Stacks, David Byrne, Randy Newman, Mitski, Moses Sumney and others are also featured on the project.

Look below to watch the trailer for the movie, which hits theaters on March 25.