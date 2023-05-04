Photo: DIGIcal via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Tyre Nichols‘ cause of death has been confirmed by the Shelby County Medical Examiner in Memphis. An autopsy report released today (May 4) showed just how badly the 29-year-old was beaten by police officers before his death in January 2023.

The report described multiple brain injuries, contusions, cuts, and bruises on his head and other body parts, according to The Associated Press. His death was declared a homicide as a result of blunt force injuries to the head.

Ben Crump, the Nichols family’s attorney, said he and his clients were briefed on the postmortem findings yesterday (May 3) by the Shelby County District Attorney. The final report lines up with the independent autopsy from a forensic pathologist that Nichols’ family ordered in the weeks following his death. “The contents of [the autopsy] are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year,” the statement read, per NBC News. “We know now what we knew then.”

The results of the medical examiner’s autopsy have reaffirmed Crump’s dedication to helping Nichols’ family find closure. “The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy,” his firm said.

Back in January, the legal team said that Nichols’ injuries appeared consistent with what was seen on the brutal video of the incident. “We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police,” a statement seen below read.

The five police officers responsible for Nichols’ death were promptly fired and charged with second-degree murder and other counts. They pleaded not guilty on Feb. 17. One white officer who used his Taser in the initial traffic stop has also been fired but won’t face any charges. Three Memphis Fire Department employees who were at the arrest site have been fired as well. Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who were at the scene were suspended.

Since Nichols’ death, the local community — including his family and their legal team — have called for change. The city council passed an ordinance ending traffic stops based solely on one violation. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, has filed a $550 million federal lawsuit against the city and the police officers responsible for her son’s death.

Protesters demand charges are filed after Jordan Neely's death is ruled a homicide

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting suspect Deion Patterson taken into custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Louisiana police move to dismiss Black woman's excessive force lawsuit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

NYC former marine has not been charged after placing a Black man in a fatal chokehold on a train

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting leaves at least one dead, multiple injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Texas suspect accused of murdering family of five in custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Memphis DA won't charge white officer in Tyre Nichols' death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Ex-Minneapolis cop involved in George Floyd's death gets convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

California doorbell prank leads to murder of three teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023
Protesters demand charges are filed after Jordan Neely's death is ruled a homicide

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting suspect Deion Patterson taken into custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Louisiana police move to dismiss Black woman's excessive force lawsuit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

NYC former marine has not been charged after placing a Black man in a fatal chokehold on a train

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting leaves at least one dead, multiple injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Texas suspect accused of murdering family of five in custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Memphis DA won't charge white officer in Tyre Nichols' death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Ex-Minneapolis cop involved in George Floyd's death gets convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

California doorbell prank leads to murder of three teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023
