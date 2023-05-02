Photo: Jeremy Hogan via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died from his injuries three days later. The five cops, all of whom are Black, were later charged with his murder just a few weeks later. A white officer involved in the traffic stop, however, won’t be facing any legal repercussions.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy spoke today (May 2) about the investigation into Nichols’ death. He shared why his office chose not to press charges against former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill. The ex-cop used his Taser on Nichols during the initial traffic stop, but wasn’t present when Nichols was detained a second time and suffered a bloody fate.

“By no means do we endorse the conduct of Officer Hemphill at that first traffic stop. But we do not believe that criminal charges are appropriate,” Mulroy declared, per NBC News. The decision came after they reviewed and analyzed body camera footage showing Hemphill using the stun gun because he saw Nichols moving toward a police car. “That had to bear weight on our evaluation of his decision,” he said. Watch the press conference below.

The choice was made after the DA’s office spoke with Nichols’ family and their attorney Ben Crump. They were in support of authorities not pressing charges against Hemphill.

“We understand that this individual has been fully cooperating with the investigation and has promised to provide substantial cooperation going forward. In light of this, we are supportive of no charges for this individual,” a statement from Crump read. “It is our deepest hope and expectation that justice will be served fully and that all who had a role to play in this senseless tragedy will be held accountable.”

The Memphis Police Department announced its decision to fire Hemphill on Feb. 3 and explained the reasoning behind doing so as seen below. He was ousted for personal misconduct, lying, misuse of police property like the Taser, and violating inventory and seized property protocol. He has yet to be barred from serving as a police officer in other jurisdictions.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Ex-Minneapolis cop involved in George Floyd's death gets convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

California doorbell prank leads to murder of three teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023

Barstow Police Department launches investigation after cop beats unarmed Black man with a baton on camera

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Texas authorities identify Francisco Oropeza as suspect in mass shooting that killed an 8-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Cincinnati NAACP addresses racist remark white cop made toward Black colleague

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Father’s girlfriend prime suspect after 6-year-old’s body is left on mother’s front lawn in Louisiana

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Atlanta teen arrested in connection to death of Black trans film star Koko Da Doll

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions for death of Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality
RIP
Tyre Nichols

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Ex-Minneapolis cop involved in George Floyd's death gets convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

California doorbell prank leads to murder of three teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023

Barstow Police Department launches investigation after cop beats unarmed Black man with a baton on camera

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Texas authorities identify Francisco Oropeza as suspect in mass shooting that killed an 8-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Cincinnati NAACP addresses racist remark white cop made toward Black colleague

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Father’s girlfriend prime suspect after 6-year-old’s body is left on mother’s front lawn in Louisiana

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Atlanta teen arrested in connection to death of Black trans film star Koko Da Doll

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions for death of Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
View More