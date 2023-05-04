There will be a new face appearing in Bad Boys 4, and her name is Tasha Smith.

Yesterday (May 3), Variety reported the Hollywood veteran actress was joining the multi-million dollar franchise as Theresa Burnett, the wife of Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). Actress Theresa Randle previously occupied the role for three films. However, the report did not disclose the reasoning behind the casting change.

The 52-year-old New Jersey native has an impressive résumé coming on to the set of the highly anticipated film. Before landing the Bad Boys 4 role, Tasha acted, directed, and produced numerous shows and movies. Her most notable work comes from her role as Angela Williams in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? and its sequel. Tasha’s 20-plus-years in the TV/film industry has more than prepared her for the latest installment of Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys franchise.

As previously reported, Bad Boys 4 is currently in its production stage. At the 2023 CinemaCon, lead actors Lawrence and Will Smith appeared on a digital screen to share their excitement about the upcoming film. The acting duo informed the audience they were roughly four weeks into filming the movie.

The Hollywood entertainers began their journey as a**-kicking detectives Marcus and Mike Lowrey (Will) in 1995. From there, the box office actors continued the film’s success by doing a follow up alongside Gabrielle Union in 2003. After that, 17 years went by before fans could witness the eye-gaging Marcus and Mike appear on their screen again. Now, taking on the fourth Bad Boys movie, Lawrence previously told ET it could be the franchise’s best film to date.

“It has the chance to be the best one of them all,” he said. “And everybody’s doing their thing. We got a lot of the team back from the last one. Big Willie’s doing his thing as always and [is] so focused. And, yeah, it has the chance to be the biggest one.”