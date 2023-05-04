Photo: Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

There will be a new face appearing in Bad Boys 4, and her name is Tasha Smith.

Yesterday (May 3), Variety reported the Hollywood veteran actress was joining the multi-million dollar franchise as Theresa Burnett, the wife of Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). Actress Theresa Randle previously occupied the role for three films. However, the report did not disclose the reasoning behind the casting change.

The 52-year-old New Jersey native has an impressive résumé coming on to the set of the highly anticipated film. Before landing the Bad Boys 4 role, Tasha acted, directed, and produced numerous shows and movies. Her most notable work comes from her role as Angela Williams in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? and its sequel. Tasha’s 20-plus-years in the TV/film industry has more than prepared her for the latest installment of Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys franchise.

As previously reported, Bad Boys 4 is currently in its production stage. At the 2023 CinemaCon, lead actors Lawrence and Will Smith appeared on a digital screen to share their excitement about the upcoming film. The acting duo informed the audience they were roughly four weeks into filming the movie.

The Hollywood entertainers began their journey as a**-kicking detectives Marcus and Mike Lowrey (Will) in 1995. From there, the box office actors continued the film’s success by doing a follow up alongside Gabrielle Union in 2003. After that, 17 years went by before fans could witness the eye-gaging Marcus and Mike appear on their screen again. Now, taking on the fourth Bad Boys movie, Lawrence previously told ET it could be the franchise’s best film to date.

“It has the chance to be the best one of them all,” he said. “And everybody’s doing their thing. We got a lot of the team back from the last one. Big Willie’s doing his thing as always and [is] so focused. And, yeah, it has the chance to be the biggest one.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

Kandi Burruss inches closer to EGOT status with Emmy and Tony nominations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Ms. Pat says she forgave family and her abusers, so she could finally start living

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Yung Miami

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.01.2023

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrate twins turning 12

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

50 Cent purchases 985,000-square-foot studio space for G-Unit Film & Television

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses outrage that Freaknik documentary will expose attendees' wild past

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Viola Davis adds villain to her résumé in new 'The Hunger Games' trailer

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

"Dear Mama" opens as FX's most watched premiere for an unscripted series

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Martin Lawrence
Will Smith

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

Kandi Burruss inches closer to EGOT status with Emmy and Tony nominations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Ms. Pat says she forgave family and her abusers, so she could finally start living

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Yung Miami

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.01.2023

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrate twins turning 12

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

50 Cent purchases 985,000-square-foot studio space for G-Unit Film & Television

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses outrage that Freaknik documentary will expose attendees' wild past

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Viola Davis adds villain to her résumé in new 'The Hunger Games' trailer

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

"Dear Mama" opens as FX's most watched premiere for an unscripted series

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
News

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023
News

Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body

Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
Interviews

Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson bossed up and built her own tattoo business from scratch

REVOLT caught up with Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson for Financial Literacy Month. She talked starting her Enigma Tattoo shop, joining “Black Ink Crew: Compton,” family life and so much more. Read up!

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023
View More