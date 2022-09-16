JAY-Z‘s social justice advocacy group, Team Roc, is breathing a little easier after the arrest of Kansas City officer Roger Golubski.

On Thursday (Sept. 15), the United States Justice Department announced that Golubski received a six-count indictment, charging the former Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) detective with federal civil rights crimes for allegedly sexually assaulting two victims “while acting under color of law.”

According to Justice.Gov, Golubski’s first three counts of the indictment charge were for repeated sexual assaults on a woman between 1998 and 2001. The second half of the six counts were on a second woman he reportedly sexual assault multiple times between 1999 and 2002. In addition, the indictment alleges that Golubski’s conduct included aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping.

Dania Diaz, managing director of Team Roc, said: “We continue to stand in solidarity alongside the people of Kansas City, Kansas, who have been patiently for justice and accountability. The arrest of Roger Golubski is a significant step toward creating a safer community, and we applaud the Department of Justice for their commitment, diligence, and thorough work on this investigation.”

In January, Team Roc penned a letter to the Justice Department urging an investigation into the KCPD. According to NBC News, the Jan. 12 letter addressed to Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said there was no excuse to justify the silence from the Department of Justice. “We are committed to holding these so-called public servants accountable for alleged rampant acts of brutality and exploitation and request a meeting with the DOJ to discuss our findings—findings we hope will move you to act. These allegations require the urgency that the Kansas City, Kansas community deserves.”

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Team Roc, said there had been many allegations of corruption and civil rights violations against police over the years.

Golubski faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.