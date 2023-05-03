On Friday (April 28), Teezo Touchdown dropped off a new single titled “5 O’Clock,” an Oogie Mane-produced effort that takes the listener through the Texas star’s eventful day.

“Eight in the mornin’, I’m awakaned by the birdies, bet I have a call about a bag by 8:30, nine o’clock, on the dot, pray and brush my pearlies, 10 o’clock, Waffle House, all-star syrupy, 12 o’clock, hit the mall, boxers out of Macy’s, 12:15, she say she love me, 12:30, she hate me, 12:45, she gon’ say it’s all good, by one o’clock, she gon’ be back in the hood, 1:30, take a nap ’cause all this got me tired, 1:31, I can’t sleep, ’cause I’m wired, 1:35, get a call ’bout a play, by 1:38, I’m already on my way…”

“5 O’Clock” boasts a colorful visual that is directed by Marcos Segura and perfectly brings the song’s lyrics to life. Viewers can see Teezo riding around in an Escalade to his many activities before heading to his show. The last scene is probably the clip’s most powerful, as it shows the “Technically” talent listening to an old recording of himself during times of struggle — a dope moment of inspiration for anyone who’s still on their journey to greatness.

In a recent interview with Hypebeast, Teezo opened up about his eccentric style, which is accentuated by his head full of nails.

“It’s like I took my favorite day of the week from Spirit Week, which was Tacky Day, and just applied it to my everyday life,” he said. “How long am I going to keep doing this? I don’t know.”

Press play on “5 O’Clock” below. Given other recent drops like “I’m Just A Fan,” “Handyman,” and “Familiarity,” it’s hopeful that a new album from Teezo Touchdown is somewhere on the horizon.