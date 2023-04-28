Today (April 28), Nines marks his return with Crop Circle 2, the sequel to 2018’s Crop Circle. This time around, the North London talent blesses the masses with 15 cuts and additional assists from Wretch 32, M Huncho, Potter Payper, Clavish, Nafe Smallz, Kojey Radical, Tiggs Da Author, and more.

In addition to the new album, fans can also check out a visual for the standout track “Calendar,” a Jacob Manson and Show N Prove-produced offering that sees Nines using days of the week and zodiac signs to take listeners through his bevy of women — a concept that’s reminiscent of JAY-Z’s “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

“My Capricorn chick tries too much, my Scorpio chick always lies too much, my Taurus chick’s way too bossy, my Sagittarius chick’s always rolling with a new posse, I only f**k with my Libra chick when I’m high, cause she crazy like my chick that’s a Gemini, my Aquarius chick never shows me love, my Aries chick just wants to hold a grudge, I love chilling with my Cancer chick, but she got a temper, nearly made me crash my whip, my Virgo chick’s forever fussing, and she’s a know-it-all, you can’t tell her nothing…”

Crop Circle 2 arrives after 2020’s Crabs In A Bucket, a 17-song effort with collaborations alongside the likes of Headie One, Roy Woods, Louis Rei, NorthSideBenji, and NSG. That project was a huge success, as it both topped the U.K. Albums chart and earned Nines a gold certification. Unfortunately, the following year found the rapper in the throws of legal issues that led to his highly publicized incarceration. He was eventually freed from prison six months later.

Press play on both Crop Circle 2 and the aforementioned clip for “Calendar,” which shows Nines hosting a lively beauty pageant.