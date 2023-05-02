On Friday (April 28), Nines marked his return with Crop Circle 2, the sequel to the 2018 mixtape Crop Circle. This time around, he delivered 15 dope cuts and assists from Skrapz, Wretch 32, M Huncho, Lylo Gold, Potter Payper, Kojey Radical, Tiggs Da Author, and more.

Today (May 2), the Harlesden talent unloads a visual from the new project for “Different League,” which features Nafe Smallz and Clavish. Produced by Pablo MCR, the booming track sees the artists flexing their wealth, status, and much more.

“I’m from the hood, now I live in a mansion, these n**gas are mad, I’m counting these bags while I sit in a Phantom, word to my jewelers, I spent a quarter mil’ on my wrist and medallion, they said I’m ugly, and now I get money, she thinks that I’m handsome, touched down Dubai with the gang and we had a fun night, went straight to the Louis V shop, from there we went Club White, remember them days on the estate when we had to fight over nitties, now it’s tour dates and all these b**ches ask me to sign on their t**ties…”

Directed by DON Prod, the accompanying clip shows Nines and his collaborators hosting a party in a massive residence, a scene that’s sure to create FOMO for those who weren’t in attendance. Along with plenty of notable cameos (including Nines’ Crop Circle mascot), viewers can see the crowd enjoying drinks, taking flicks, and partying with the DJ.

In addition to “Different League,” fans are also able to enjoy Nines‘ Crop Circle 2 movie, a street drama that he wrote, directed, and starred in. BackRoad Gee, Litty Lightz, Lippy Lickshot, Rxwntree, Knucks, MBBants, Poet, and many more also make starring appearances in the roughly 45-minute clip. Press play on Nines’ latest below.