Congratulations are in order for tennis star Serena Williams who attended the 2023 Met Gala with exciting news… She’s having another baby.

Yesterday (May 1), the retired athlete joined other celebrities in attending the annual fashion ball. Joined by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, Williams graced the red carpet in a custom Gucci gown with pearled accessories. Like many stars, she celebrated the gala’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

However, her gorgeous gown wasn’t the only thing on display last night. The 41-year-old also debuted her growing baby bump. The 23-time Gram Slam singles champion confirmed the announcement on her social media platform. She wrote, “[I] was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Williams’ reveal of having another baby is welcoming news after she previously spoke about wanting to expand her family. The U.S. Olympian is already a mother to 5-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. In August 2022, Vogue interviewed Williams, who detailed the subject as she covered the magazine’s September issue.

In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” https://t.co/6Zr0UXVTH1 pic.twitter.com/YtGtcc18a9 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 9, 2022

Although retiring from tennis was hard for Williams, she told the publication, “At the same time, I’m ready for what’s next.” The Compton-raised talent noted her daughter, nicknamed Olympia, previously asked for a sibling, preferably a sister. “She doesn’t want anything to do with a boy!” Williams joked.

The Serena Ventures founder revealed that she and her husband were working to expand their family of three. “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” she shared. Williams has not publicly disclosed how far along she is or the sex of the baby.