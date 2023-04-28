Earlier this month, TiaCorine’s 2022 “FreakyT” smash hit got even hotter thanks to a brand new feature from Latto. Yesterday (April 27), the girls kept the momentum going by sharing the track’s official music video. The creative new clip was directed by Caleb Seales and sees the duo shake things up in a luxurious mansion. In her new verse, Latto gives a shout out to some cultural icons:

“Freaky girls, I like freaky things, what’s up FreakyT? You know me, I don’t need no n**gas, I’m what n**gas need/ B**ches weak in the knees, in them tweets, on them beats, diamonds twitchin’ like they cap, hold my wrist up, make ’em freeze (Huh)/ Ruby cut, a million dollar chain, Rih’s Savage Fenty when I’m havin’ sex, when we f**k, he sound like DJ Khaled, tellin’ me this p**sy is the best/ Tellin’ me it’s super tight and wet, I don’t take the d**k without the neck (Oh)”

TiaCorine’s last body of work was September 2022’s I Can’t Wait, a 15-song offering with guest appearances from Kenny Beats, UnoTheActivist, and Tony Shhnow. Outside of her own releases, she dropped standout verses on tracks like “FEAST (Remix)” by bludnymph, “Cake” by Xilla, and more. She is currently out on the road with Key Glock on his “Glockoma Tour.”

Latto officially unveiled her sophomore LP, 777, back in March 2022, which contained features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The album was led by her successful “Big Energy” single, a Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver-produced offering that samples Mariah Carey’s ’90s classic “Fantasy.” Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “It’s Givin,” “Wheelie,” “777,” and “Soufside.”

Be sure to press play on TiaCorine’s official music video for “FreakyT (Remix)” featuring Latto down below.