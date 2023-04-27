Earlier this month, DJ Muggs, Meyhem Lauren, and Madlib blessed the masses with Champagne For Breakfast, a 15-song album with a couple of features from Action Bronson and Hologram. On Wednesday (April 26), fans were treated to a new visual from said project for “OD Wilson,” a Muggs-produced offering that references the late strongman of the same name. The track is full of mafioso-esque raps about street life, personal wealth, and more.

“Concealed K, camouflaged, Coke float accordingly, real n**gas back at the top just like it ought to be, reportedly, I’ve been eatin’ clams off the hood of my whip, evidently, I’ll be good on the strip, Louis V tee, crushed linen, Clarks comfortable, if you from the block and it pop, then I’ma dump for you, Master Equality Youth, my name powerful, too much dirt on your name, they can’t scour you, uh, claim defeat, keep your distance, when n**gas get rich, they need to toast to persistence…”

The matching clip shows Lauren and Muggs walking through an alleyway and politicking on a rooftop overlooking the city, mixing between color and black and white scenes throughout. Unfortunately, Madlib doesn’t make an appearance.

Back in 2022, Lauren connected with Daringer for Black Vladimir, complete with big assists from Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Elcamino, Flee Lord, and more. Meanwhile, Madlib remained on the radar by handling beat duties for albums like LMD’s Flying High, Talib Kweli’s Liberation 2, and Declaime’s In the Beginning series. This past March, Muggs, Now-Again Records’ Egon, and Broc Cellars got creative with their Notes & Tones project, a conceptual effort that was accompanied by a vintage wine release.

Press play on DJ Muggs, Meyhem Lauren, and Madlib’s “OD Wilson” below. If you missed it, you can enjoy a full stream of Champagne For Breakfast here.