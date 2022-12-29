Back in August, Meyhem Lauren teamed up with Daringer for Black Vladimir, a 15-song body of work with additional features from Action Bronson, Conway the Machine, Flee Lord, ElCamino, and more. Last week, the Queens emcee unveiled a new visual from that project for the standout cut “Trigger Point Therapy,” a collaboration alongside Buffalo’s own Westside Gunn. The track is full of hard-hitting bars about the streets, the artists’ high-end lifestyles, and more:

“I got the vest on with the crest on, who put the best on? Londell Laurenovich, son, don’t get your chest torn, me and P Sean’s in the whip, fully equipped, 16 shots in the clip, playin’ the strip, six pounds of gold, that’s divided by two, gold Breitling on my wrist, y’all n**gas ridin’ like who? More bread than I can count, more kicks than I can wear, more haters than ever, but f**k it, why would I care? We used to go to Sin City, get the casket out, it’s not a funeral, my n**gas took the faster route…”



Directed by David Sakolsky and The Infamous Oz, the accompanying clip shows Lauren in luxury threads while riding around in a Porsche Taycan Turbo. He can also be spotted connecting with his Griselda counterpart as fellow peers like Benny the Butcher and Steve Starks make quick cameos.

Black Vladimir follows the 2020 release Glass 2.0, Lauren’s sequel to 2018’s Glass. That offering contained nine songs and a couple of contributions from Big Body Bes and Bags. Prior to Glass 2.0, the Smart Crew alum dropped Raw Cashmere and More Cashmere in 2019. In addition to his own work, he joined Boldy James on The Alchemist’s “Big Syke” earlier this month. Press play on Meyhem Lauren and Westside Gunn‘s “Trigger Point Therapy” video — and, if you missed it, Black Vladimir — below.