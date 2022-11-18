Benny The Butcher is addressing recent claims that his music isn’t made for the ladies!

The narrative began floating around social media when a woman poked fun at her experience with a man blasting the Buffalo native with her in the car. “Why take me on a date if you’re in the mood to listen to Benny The Butcher on the way there?” she wrote via Twitter on Wednesday (Nov. 16). “Call me when you calm down some.”

Benny begged to differ, noting the song that he thinks is smooth enough for the ladies. “So you tryna tell me ‘Crowns For Kings’ don’t get the ladies in the mood,” said the Griselda rapper in response to the woman’s original tweet. A few fans backed his sentiments with comments of their own. “If she don’t listen to BSF, Griselda, or Drumwork Music or inclined to get put on to new music than what she’s accustomed to, it ain’t going to work boss lol, let’s cut our losses now. Next,” said one user. Another person said that listening to Benny’s tracks is “like we watching a gangster movie together, except I know every word because I watch it everyday.”

So u tryna tell me Crowns For Kings don’t get the Ladies in the mood 😅 https://t.co/IOllyIbCNN — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) November 16, 2022

His “Crowns For Kings” track features a guest appearance from Black Thought and is a part of his 2019 The Plugs I Met project. The song was produced by the late DJ Shay. As previously reported by REVOLT, Benny revealed the reason he made the difficult decision to hold off on releasing a song he has with Drake (the track might just change the music for the ladies narrative, but what do we know?). “It was hard, but it’s really not that hard because it’s levels,” said Benny during an appearance on “Big Facts.” “S**t! It’s a record from Drake. I want it to work for me, you know what I’m saying?”