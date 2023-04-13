Last Friday (April 7), Madlib, Meyhem Lauren, and DJ Muggs joined forces to deliver Champagne For Breakfast, a 15-track offering with a couple of assists from Action Bronson and hologram. The project was led by the February drop “Fresh Out The Water,” along with a matching visual that saw Lauren enjoying a beautiful day in Miami.

On Tuesday (April 11), the trio dropped off another clip for the standout track “African Pompano,” which samples Woody Carr’s “Peace Dance.” As expected, the track sees Meyhem on a stream of consciousness about fly threads, getting money, and staying alive.

“Colorful silk and suede, that’s the fabric style… been gettin’ money outside since n**gas pagin’ me, my thumbs made headlines, did fed time for grimy s**t, lookin’ for me? Who you think you gonna find me wit’? Ain’t s**t changed except the motherf**kin’ numerals, calculate caution, tryna circumvent the funeral…”

The video for “African Pompano” comes courtesy of Giancarlo Loffredo and begins like an opening scene from a blockbuster crime drama. Viewers can see Meyhem handling boss moves in both a boxing gym and a fish market, all of which is interspersed with increasingly violent moments throughout.

Back in 2022, Meyhem connected with Daringer for Black Vladimir, complete with notable collaborations alongside Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Elcamino, Flee Lord, and more. That year also saw the “Badmon Ting” rapper contributing to The Alchemist’s “Big Syke” with Boldy James. Meanwhile, Madlib’s been keeping busy by providing the sounds for albums like LMD’s Flying High, Talib Kweli’s Liberation 2, and Declaime’s In the Beginning series. This past March, Muggs, Now-Again Records’ Egon, and Broc Cellars got creative with Notes & Tones, a concept that was accompanied by a vintage wine release. Fans can enjoy Champagne For Breakfast — along with the aforementioned clips for “Fresh Out The Water” and “African Pompano” — below.