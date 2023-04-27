Photo: John Parra / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Jerry Springer, the host of one of cable TV’s longest-running shows, has passed away at 79.

Earlier today (April 27), TMZ confirmed that Jerry died at his Chicago home. A spokesperson for Jerry’s family said he was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. However, it wasn’t until this week that his health reportedly took a turn for the worst.

The 79-year-old was known worldwide as the leading man behind “The Jerry Springer Show.” It was a hit syndicated talk series that began in 1991. While broadcasted, the show was famous for its extreme guests who often fought as the audience roared, “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!”

Despite the backlash, Jerry became a TV sensation as his show remained on air for over 20 seasons and scored multiple Emmys. It wasn’t until 2018 that its last episode premiered. After his talk series ended, the London-born journalist remained on TV but as a judge instead. In 2019, “Judge Jerry” made its debut. The courtroom show ran for three seasons before being canceled in 2022.

According to the outlet, Jerry’s final TV appearance came in the last season of “The Masked Singer.” He participated in the celebrity top-secret singing competition as “The Beetle” and performed a Frank Sinatra hit.

Although the late journalist established a long, fruitful career in entertainment, he embarked on a different path earlier in life. Jerry graduated from Tulane University with a degree in political science, according to his show’s website. He later earned a second credential in law from Northwestern University. Jerry was compelled to take political action after assisting in John F. Kennedy’s campaign before his assassination.

In 1970, Jerry attempted to run for U.S. Congress. However, he was not successful. Instead, in 1971, Cincinnati’s City Council elected him. Several years later, Jerry served one term as the mayor of Cincinnati. He is survived by his daughter Katie Springer.

