Jerry Springer, the host of one of cable TV’s longest-running shows, has passed away at 79.
Earlier today (April 27), TMZ confirmed that Jerry died at his Chicago home. A spokesperson for Jerry’s family said he was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. However, it wasn’t until this week that his health reportedly took a turn for the worst.
The 79-year-old was known worldwide as the leading man behind “The Jerry Springer Show.” It was a hit syndicated talk series that began in 1991. While broadcasted, the show was famous for its extreme guests who often fought as the audience roared, “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!”
Despite the backlash, Jerry became a TV sensation as his show remained on air for over 20 seasons and scored multiple Emmys. It wasn’t until 2018 that its last episode premiered. After his talk series ended, the London-born journalist remained on TV but as a judge instead. In 2019, “Judge Jerry” made its debut. The courtroom show ran for three seasons before being canceled in 2022.
According to the outlet, Jerry’s final TV appearance came in the last season of “The Masked Singer.” He participated in the celebrity top-secret singing competition as “The Beetle” and performed a Frank Sinatra hit.
Although the late journalist established a long, fruitful career in entertainment, he embarked on a different path earlier in life. Jerry graduated from Tulane University with a degree in political science, according to his show’s website. He later earned a second credential in law from Northwestern University. Jerry was compelled to take political action after assisting in John F. Kennedy’s campaign before his assassination.
In 1970, Jerry attempted to run for U.S. Congress. However, he was not successful. Instead, in 1971, Cincinnati’s City Council elected him. Several years later, Jerry served one term as the mayor of Cincinnati. He is survived by his daughter Katie Springer.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.