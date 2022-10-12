Willie Spence, who went viral with his rendition of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and was the runner-up on season 19 of “American Idol,” has passed away. He was 23.

The show confirmed the news on its official Instagram account on Wednesday (Oct. 12), stating: “We are devastated about the passing of our beloved ‘American Idol’ family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

WSB-TV reports the Georgia native died from injuries he sustained in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The crash happened around 4 p.m. on I-24 east near Chattanooga, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The accident report states the singer’s Jeep Cherokee crashed into a tractor-trailer stopped on the shoulder after he went off the road. There were no injuries to the other driver, identified as 68-year-old Raymond Kresl.

“American Idol” fifth season runner-up Katharine McPhee Foster paid tribute to Spence via her Instagram stories. “I received very tragic news tonight. Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident,” she wrote. “Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair, and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

The host of the singing competition show, Ryan Seacrest, expressed condolences for the young singer, sharing that “everybody on and off set loved him.” In an Instagram video posted just hours before he died, Spence sang a hymn titled “You Are My Hiding Place.”

You can read the announcement of his passing from the official account of “American Idol,” Ryan Seacrest’s tribute, and Spence’s last Instagram post down below:

We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QWrWqf7qQN — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) October 12, 2022

Everybody on and off set loved him. @Williespence you’ll be deeply missed 💔 https://t.co/GymREtZx9o — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 12, 2022