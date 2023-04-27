Today (April 27), The Apollo announced this year’s Spring Benefit honorees, which will include its president and CEO Jonelle Procope, multi-entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and eyewear brand Warby Parker.

The annual fundraising event, which is themed “The Next Movement” this go-round, is set to take place on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the historic venue in Harlem, New York. Combs will receive the Icon Award, Abdul-Jabbar will be awarded the Impact Award; and Warby Parker will receive the Corporate Award for Outstanding Leadership in Innovation, Diversity and Global Community. Procope will also be honored as her 20-year venture with the organization comes to an end.

“I’m humbled to join my fellow honorees on the stage this year at our annual fundraising benefit,” she said in a statement. “It is bittersweet to end my tenure, but I’m so proud to have been at the helm of an amazing team and overjoyed with all we have accomplished over these last 20 years. We have created a space that uplifts and supports Black artistry in its many forms and will continue to champion the next generation of artists, community leaders and change makers.”

“The Apollo has long been at the intersection of artistry and activism, and this year’s theme celebrates the progression of culture and how our communities have been the leading force behind much of American entertainment,” Apollo’s executive producer Kamilah Forbes added. “Jonelle will be missed intensely, as there is no equivalent to her leadership, but we’ll take her teachings to keep The Apollo at the forefront of the arts and philanthropy.”

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop, MC Lyte, Wyclef Jean, and DJ D-Nice will hit the stage for the night. Returning to The Apollo stage as the music director for the 12th year is Ray Chew. Attendees are able purchase tickets, make donations, or request more information for this year’s Spring Benefit here. All proceeds made from the event will go toward The Apollo’s innovative performing arts, education and community initiatives that serve 200,000 people every year.