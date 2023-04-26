Travis Scott and Nike have Twitter in shambles over their latest collaboration.
Today (April 26), the shoe company dropped the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” sneaker online. According to Hypebeast, the design is a women’s exclusive release inspired by Scott’s classic Air Jordan 6 unveiled in 2019.
“Expressing a mix of ‘Sail/University Red/Black/Medium Olive,’ the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Olive’ features black suede upper bases accented by off-white leather overlays,” the outlet shared. The sneakers also come with multiple sets of laces and unique packaging marking the partnership. The shoe’s retail price is $150 and is rumored to be the last release in the collaboration series.
🔥 Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low “Olive” pic.twitter.com/UTug6NS6T7
— SDM LINKS (@sdmlinks) April 26, 2023
Once the shoe became available, sneakerheads flocked onto the internet to get their hands on a pair. While some were lucky, others were not and made it known on social media. One individual went on Twitter and said, “I’ve entered every Nike raffle for each Travis Scott release and still have not even sniffed a w… This is so disheartening.”
Ive entered every @nike raffle for each travis scott release and still have not even sniffed a W… this is so disheartening
— Jays4days (@Thakidd5) April 26, 2023
Another Twitter user asked what’s the point after entering over 60 raffles without any success. “I entered a combined 68 different raffles for the Lost and Founds, Reimagined 3’s, and Travis Scott Olives, plus six direct SNKRS and Cactus Jack website entries,” the user explained. “No EA on any platform, no wins on raffles, no wins direct entries… seriously, what’s the point?”
I entered a combined 68 different raffles for the Lost & Founds, Reimagined 3’s & Travis Scott Olives + 6 direct SNKRS & Cactus Jack website entries. No EA on any platform, no wins on raffles, no wins direct entries… seriously, what’s the point?#SneakerProblems
— Jared Wellman (@JaredWellman) April 26, 2023
But for those that were lucky, they basked in the moment online. A third user shared, “Lmao, I really hit on the Travis Scott Olives. [A] rare f**king w.”
Lmao I really hit on the Travis Scott olives rare fucking w 😂🤣
— ♒️ (@cubanliink) April 26, 2023
Outside of the fashion industry, Scott is well-known for his rapping ability. In a previous report, Rolling Loud Miami announced the 31-year-old artist as one of three headliners for its upcoming music festival. Check out more Twitter users’ reactions to Scott’s raffle below:
Me, a grown man, upset that I couldn’t purchase a women’s shoe 😔 #SNKRS pic.twitter.com/iUPXyrCWWP
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 26, 2023
IM OFFICIALLY 3 for 3 for retail on SNKRS APP 💪🏽👀🙏🏾 GOD DID pic.twitter.com/kE44srLstB
— AVE KICKZ (@avekickz) April 26, 2023
First time hitting on an exclusive through SNKRs pic.twitter.com/gL3tlzmM7N
— The Bad Guy (@YoungAri_Gold) April 26, 2023
I’ve never won any raffles except footlocker and SNKRS so we’ll see 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0RsffHDVJz
— ✌🏻 (@yomomma_ha) April 25, 2023
Me getting ready for the Travis Scott’s L on SNKRS App pic.twitter.com/7yBK8BI6ha
— Joey ⚜️ (@thejoeyway) April 26, 2023
I entered the draw for these travis scott 1s then fell asleep just to wake up to me hitting on them 🥹
— key. (@qtkeyana) April 26, 2023
Me thinking this time I will win a Travis scott raffle pic.twitter.com/jrzShyNqXC
— KIXNKARBS (@KIXNKARBS) April 26, 2023
