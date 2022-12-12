Have you ever heard of “the sophomore slump”? It refers to when a second effort fails to live up to the high standards of the first. That could have easily been the fate of the AJ2s following the game-changing release of the AJ1s, but God had other plans. And so did Vashtie, Don C, Virgil Abloh, J Balvin, and Nina Chanel — just to name a few — who have all put their spin on the 2s. But there is only one “Chicago” pair and for years, sneakerheads have been asking for a rerelease. Our prayers have been answered!

Set to drop officially just before the new year, the upcoming Chicago 2s go back to what many call the golden era of Jordan design, and with the 2s originally made in Italy, the bar is high. Its upper is covered in premium white leather with the laces, sock liner, and midsole in a contrasting black. The iconic winged logo on the tongue is back in a slightly deeper red shade while clean lines along the heel counter and the Nike logo finish the sneaker. Noticeably missing from all 2s is the iconic Swoosh, an intentional omission from designers Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore.

Staying true to the OG release in 1987, we have the classic Jordan box with the wings logo up top and on the side presented again. It even includes a technical specification pamphlet reminiscent of the Jordan cards that used to come with each sneaker. With nostalgia and a deep-seated desire for all things OG at an all-time high, the serial delayed Chicago 2s are looking to close out 2022 on an exciting note. Whether you’re a fan of them or not, it’s great to see the original colorway getting its due. It only took 18 years!!!

What are your thoughts on the Chicago 2s? Are they worth that wait? Let me know in the comments!

The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is set to release in men’s and women’s sizing on the Nike SNKRS app and other retailers on Dec. 30 for $200.