Last Friday (April 21), The Kid LAROI unveiled a new single titled “WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?” Produced by FNZ and Louis Bell, the piano-driven, emotionally charged ballad sees the Australian talent lamenting over his late friend and collaborator Juice WRLD, who tragically passed away in 2019 due to an accidental drug overdose.
“Faded away in the dark and you’re never comin’ back, no comin’ back, and I saw the look on your face when it changed and you weren’t lookin’ back, no comin’ back, numb today, but tomorrow I’ll feel it, truth is worse every time that I hear it, know you’re gone, but tell me, where did your spirit go? Run away from the way that I’m feeling, maybe that’s just the way that I’m healing, know you’re gone, but tell me, where did your spirit go?”
Back in 2020, LAROI released his debut mixtape, F**K LOVE, a 15-song effort with appearances from Juice WRLD, Lil Mosey, and Corbin. Subsequent reissues of the chart-topping project added on hugely successful collaborations alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Mustard, Polo G, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and Internet Money. Outside of his own releases, the “Without You” star could also be heard on songs like Post Malone’s “Wasting Angels,” Fivio Foreign’s “Paris To Tokyo,” Nardo Wick’s “Burning Up,” and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “What You Say.”
In a recent interview with Montreality (above), LAROI shared some advice for the youth.
“Don’t make permanent decisions based on temporary emotions,” he said. “I think that’s something that has really stuck with me these past couple years… I think, when you’re young, everything feels amplified and intensified times 10. Everything you feel feels like it’s the end of the world. I still go through that s**t.”
Press play on “WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?” below.
