Photo: Cover art for The Kid LAROI’s “WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Last Friday (April 21), The Kid LAROI unveiled a new single titled “WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?” Produced by FNZ and Louis Bell, the piano-driven, emotionally charged ballad sees the Australian talent lamenting over his late friend and collaborator Juice WRLD, who tragically passed away in 2019 due to an accidental drug overdose.

“Faded away in the dark and you’re never comin’ back, no comin’ back, and I saw the look on your face when it changed and you weren’t lookin’ back, no comin’ back, numb today, but tomorrow I’ll feel it, truth is worse every time that I hear it, know you’re gone, but tell me, where did your spirit go? Run away from the way that I’m feeling, maybe that’s just the way that I’m healing, know you’re gone, but tell me, where did your spirit go?”

Back in 2020, LAROI released his debut mixtape, F**K LOVE, a 15-song effort with appearances from Juice WRLD, Lil Mosey, and Corbin. Subsequent reissues of the chart-topping project added on hugely successful collaborations alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Mustard, Polo G, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and Internet Money. Outside of his own releases, the “Without You” star could also be heard on songs like Post Malone’s “Wasting Angels,” Fivio Foreign’s “Paris To Tokyo,” Nardo Wick’s “Burning Up,” and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “What You Say.”

In a recent interview with Montreality (above), LAROI shared some advice for the youth.

“Don’t make permanent decisions based on temporary emotions,” he said. “I think that’s something that has really stuck with me these past couple years… I think, when you’re young, everything feels amplified and intensified times 10. Everything you feel feels like it’s the end of the world. I still go through that s**t.”

Press play on “WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World" captivates Twitter by the earlobe

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Jackson Wang and Ciara show off their moves in new "Slow" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Former Oklahoma councilman murdered Black employee, buried body under septic tank

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Mississippi officials inform the family of Rasheem Carter they found a third set of his remains

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Shanquella Robinson supporters gather "to keep her name alive"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Post Malone and The Kid LAROI join NBA YoungBoy for "What You Say" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Florida Uber Eats customer charged for murdering, dismembering delivery driver

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Disney entices moviegoers with a new look at Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Tributes pour in for beloved singer and activist Harry Belafonte

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.25.2023

Roy Woods deals with "Young Boy Problems" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Teyana Taylor opens up about Pharrell Williams in new interview: "You didn’t protect me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Halle Bailey enters her model era as she takes over the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Armani White and ASAP Ferg team up for "SILVER TOOTH."

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

Breonna Taylor's mom is brought to tears as she speaks on Myles Cosgrove being hired as a deputy

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Buju Banton recruits Snoop Dogg for "High Life"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Juice WRLD
Pop
R&B
RIP
Singles
The Kid LAROI

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World" captivates Twitter by the earlobe

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Jackson Wang and Ciara show off their moves in new "Slow" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Former Oklahoma councilman murdered Black employee, buried body under septic tank

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Mississippi officials inform the family of Rasheem Carter they found a third set of his remains

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Shanquella Robinson supporters gather "to keep her name alive"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Post Malone and The Kid LAROI join NBA YoungBoy for "What You Say" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Florida Uber Eats customer charged for murdering, dismembering delivery driver

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Disney entices moviegoers with a new look at Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Tributes pour in for beloved singer and activist Harry Belafonte

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.25.2023

Roy Woods deals with "Young Boy Problems" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Teyana Taylor opens up about Pharrell Williams in new interview: "You didn’t protect me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Halle Bailey enters her model era as she takes over the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Armani White and ASAP Ferg team up for "SILVER TOOTH."

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

Breonna Taylor's mom is brought to tears as she speaks on Myles Cosgrove being hired as a deputy

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Buju Banton recruits Snoop Dogg for "High Life"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More