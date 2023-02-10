So far this year, The Kid LAROI has already treated fans with two singles, “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)” and “Love Again,” which raises hope that a project is making landfall sometime soon. Today (Feb. 10), he adds onto his momentum with “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1),” an introspective record speaks on the aspirations he had before fame. On the song, he recalls back to his childhood and compares the memories to what he knows now:

“Growing up I used to wanna be my Uncle Wayne, until I saw his body layin’ in the grave (Rest in peace)/ Growing up I used to want a Jeep Wrangler, until I got to drive a Range/ Growing up I used to have a lot of friends (F**k ’em all), until I saw the money change ’em/ Growing up I used to want a lot of h**s, until I met Ben Franklin/ I’m writin’ this from a place that you ain’t heard about”

The Kid LAROI’s last full-length offering was 2021’s Fuck Love 3: Over You, which housed his mega-hit record “STAY” with Justin Bieber. The 35-track project included features from G Herbo, Lil Durk, Lil Mosey, the late Juice WRLD, Mustard, Polo G, and more. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on more recent collaborations like “Wasting Angels” with Post Malone, “Burning Up” with Nardo Wick, “Paris to Tokyo” with Fivio Foreign, and more.

In related news, the “Thousand Miles” singer recently announced his “Bleed For You Tour.” The journey will kick off on March 22 in New York and come to close on May 3 in Illinois.

Be sure to press play on The Kid LAROI’s brand new “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)” single down below.