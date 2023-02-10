Photo: Cover art for The Kid Laroi’s “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

So far this year, The Kid LAROI has already treated fans with two singles, “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)” and “Love Again,” which raises hope that a project is making landfall sometime soon. Today (Feb. 10), he adds onto his momentum with “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1),” an introspective record speaks on the aspirations he had before fame. On the song, he recalls back to his childhood and compares the memories to what he knows now:

“Growing up I used to wanna be my Uncle Wayne, until I saw his body layin’ in the grave (Rest in peace)/ Growing up I used to want a Jeep Wrangler, until I got to drive a Range/ Growing up I used to have a lot of friends (F**k ’em all), until I saw the money change ’em/ Growing up I used to want a lot of h**s, until I met Ben Franklin/ I’m writin’ this from a place that you ain’t heard about”

The Kid LAROI’s last full-length offering was 2021’s Fuck Love 3: Over You, which housed his mega-hit record “STAY” with Justin Bieber. The 35-track project included features from G Herbo, Lil Durk, Lil Mosey, the late Juice WRLD, Mustard, Polo G, and more. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on more recent collaborations like “Wasting Angels” with Post Malone, “Burning Up” with Nardo Wick, “Paris to Tokyo” with Fivio Foreign, and more.

In related news, the “Thousand Miles” singer recently announced his “Bleed For You Tour.” The journey will kick off on March 22 in New York and come to close on May 3 in Illinois.

Be sure to press play on The Kid LAROI’s brand new “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)” single down below.

NAV drops off new "Lately" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Zacari unveils latest single "Motions" with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and Lambo4oe link up for "Let's Ride (Trailer Anthem)"

By Jon Powell

  /  02.10.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Masego reveals his "Two Sides" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Daniel Caesar shares new "Let Me Go" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

2Rare joins French Montana on "RATATAAAAA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Lucky Daye says to be "Careful" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

SZA joins Lizzo for new "Special (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

DJ Khaled joins Universal Music Group as global creative consultant

By Regina Cho

  /  02.09.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

SZA admits she wanted to join Odd Future before signing with TDE

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.09.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders

  /  02.09.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023
