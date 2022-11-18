As we approach December, holiday-themed vibes are expected to increase. Today (Nov. 18), Chris Brown decided to get things popping with two tracks for fans to enjoy.

The main single, “It’s Giving Christmas,” is all about the love and excitement that comes with the anticipation of gifts and quality time with family:

“Countin’ down the days, ’til we’re smilin’ faces for the season now, somebody gon’ feel it, whether you’re young or old we got that present sound, I know, you know, we know, every year we get the Phantom, come on, you know, we know, no matter all the riches or poorest, we’re all here as one, Christmas is giving, now we’re all here for love…”

The second offering, “No Time Like Christmas,” takes on a more romantic feel with Brown singing to a special someone:

“Wrappin’ all my love in a box, mm, your name’s written at the top, how I want to feel you come closer, girl, don’t stop, mm, I know you wanna get your gift, I’m crossin’ off your Christmas list, open up, take it out, anywhere you want, I’ll take you down, know you wanna be classy, but, girl, it’s me, we ain’t gotta wait around, let me stand by you through thick and thin, only thing I wanna see is you to win, I know you know…”

Back in June, Brown blessed the masses with his tenth studio LP, Breezy, a 24-song body of work with additional features from Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Wizkid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, EST Gee, and more. The project became his latest top 10 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Not long after, the Virginia star expanded Breezy into a deluxe edition complete with nine equally dope cuts and assists from Anderson .Paak and Davido. Get into the season below.