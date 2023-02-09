Since the release of “Phone Off” in 2020, Corio has become one of the hardest working artists in the industry. Last year, the Lexington, Kentucky talent kept his fans fed with a five-song EP titled Last Week In LA In addition, the masses were treated to well-received singles like “Special,” “Too Nice,” “About It,” “Live From The Jungle” with Dad Jackson, and “Don’t Run,” the last of which saw the rising star lamenting over a relationship that broke down due to his mistakes:

“You on my mind, I’m on my grind, I don’t got time today, but you still mine, to leave my side gotta take my life away, love me for life, put down your knife, my back got scars already, life made you cry, to cut them ties you can use my machete, please, don’t run from me, life done left us scarred, got road rash from the streets, sometimes I run off, I like to feel the road…”

Before 2022 came to a close, Corio dropped off “Emotions,” a Claudio “2x” Clarke-produced offering that, as the title suggests, shows the genre-bending artist with his heart on his sleeve:

“Why you don’t talk to me, arms up, why won’t you walk to me, got me in my emotions, why you don’t f**k wit’ me, you know I deal with other things, but we’re the most important, see I can’t keep my cool no more, we be going back and forth, we get on each other’s nerves, but that’s why you’re the one I want, you don’t wanna talk to me ’cause I done went and f**ked around, it messed up your emotions, I’m mixed up even mo’, I’m just tryna move slow, I ain’t tryna move on…”

Check out “Emotions” and, if you missed it, Corio’s cinematic visual for “Don’t Run” below.