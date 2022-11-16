Photo: “Rich Spirit” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  11.16.2022

Back in May, Kendrick Lamar made headlines with his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album. The project consisted of 18 songs and saw notable contributions from Blxst, Cover Drive’s Amanda Reifer, Sampha, actress Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, pgLang artist Tanna Leone, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, and Kodak Black.

Today (Nov. 16), the California emcee returns with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Rich Spirit.” The new clip follows “N95” and the short film for “We Cry Together” starring Taylour Paige. Directed by Calmatic, the “Rich Spirit” visual sees the legendary rapper dancing around an isolated home as he navigates his way through different emotions:

“Takin’ my baby to school, then I pray for her, ’cause you b**ches ain’t never been cool, writin’ testament/ Paintin’ pictures, put me in the Louvre, that’s a definite, universal shift, I’m in a groove and celebrity do not mean integrity, you fool/ I’m a good man, shake your hand, firm grip rule, 72 wins, lost 10, ballin’ with the flu/ More than two Ms for a show, but add another two, hmm, lil’ Man-Man, the big mans/ The GT Dyno flippin’ the kickstand, ooh, rich n***a, broke phone (Ah)”

As expected, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers achieved commercial success, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 with 295,000 album-equivalent units sold. Currently, Lamar is out on the road for his “The Big Steppers Tour,” which kicked off back in July and will come to a close in December in New Zealand. Baby Keem is performing as a supporting act on all dates along with Tanna Leone.

Be sure to press play on Kendrick Lamar’s brand new music video for “Rich Spirit” from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kendrick Lamar
Music Videos

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White on his career & keeping his personal life private | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Singer-songwriter and White Stripes Co-Founder Jack White appears on an all-new episode of “Love & ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
View More