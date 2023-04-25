On Friday (April 21), Lloyd Banks blessed the world with the third installment of his The Course of the Inevitable series. Bearing the subtitle Pieces of My Pain, the G-Unit alum’s latest consists of 16 tracks and additional contributions from Method Man, 38 Spesh, Vado, Tony Yayo, Dave East, and Cormega.

In addition to the well-received LP, fans were also treated to a visual for the standout single “Invisible,” a Cartune Beatz-produced drop that’s full of incredible wordplay and lines about Banks‘ hard-fought position as one of the best in the game.

“Far from coincidence, I work for my spot to be legendary, God is real, if I ain’t have work to do, I’d be dead already, when you’re winnin’, trouble pours in, gotta respect the levee, same man, I’m all that you saw then, all of you secondary, no regrets from risks we took then, whatever was necessary, you givin’ out accolades, make all of my presents Presi’, real, it’s some things you got time for, here, every second’s deadly…”

Directed by Llama, the accompanying clip for “Invisible” keeps things simple with shots of the New York emcee posted up in different locations, including near train tracks, in front of his SUV, and in an almost completely dark room.

Back in 2021, Banks marked his official return to wax with The Course of the Inevitable, complete with 18 cuts and assists from the likes of Styles P, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, and Sy Ari Da Kid. In 2022, he liberated The Course of the Inevitable 2, another action-packed effort with collaborations alongside Conway The Machine, Jadakiss, Tony Yayo, and more. Given his current musical output, it’s hopeful that Banks will keep things consistent in the years to come.

Press play on “Invisible” below. If you missed it, you can enjoy The Course of the Inevitable III: Pieces of My Pain here.