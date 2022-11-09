Vado has been one of hip hop’s most slept on artists for a while now, but that has never stopped him from releasing audio dope on a consistent basis. He is one of those artists where you would come across one of his newer efforts and have to start from scratch in his discography to see what you have been missing for this entire time. However, it is never too late to make better music decisions and without a doubt, the Harlem native is one you should be hip to. Over this past weekend, he joined forces with frequent collaborator Lloyd Banks to deliver some ether titled “Plain Sight,” and this one is an early Christmas present for the hip hop heads.

Equipped with some lethal bars, “Plain Sight” is essential for any rap playlist today. “Get your girl red, put it on World Cam. Understand pop and go, rock and roll, Pearl Jam. Credit cards, check fraud on my third scam. I ain’t gonna say it no more, Birdman,” the Slime Flu artist rhymes. The record also comes along with some exciting news for fans of the 37-year-old —- he’s got a new album on the way later this month called Long Run Vol. 3, and it includes collaborations from names like Dave East, Jim Jones, Cartier Nellz, S&S, Rich Ice, and Young Keeks.

Vado’s 11-track-long release is due to arrive on DSPs on Friday, November 18. Producers who had a helping hand in the forthcoming release are Sharke, who worked just on “Intro,” and Tha Trinity, who handled the other 10 titles. When the time comes, do yourself a favor and indulge in some exceptional hip hop. We have to appreciate the greats while they are still in motion and give flowers while they can still smell them.

Check out “Plain Sight” now.