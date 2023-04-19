Photo: Screenshot from Hotboii’s “WTF (Remix)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Hotboii’s smash hit “WTF” has received an official upgrade. This past Saturday (April 15), the Florida native released the video for the song’s remix, which boasts a brand new appearance from Polo G. In the Suave Films-shot video, a large crowd of fans gathers at Pompano Beach decked out in “Free Hotboii” merch as they chant the song’s lyrics:

“Look me in my eyes, tell me, have you ever witnessed M-one killings?/ Ever spinned and doubled back because the clip wasn’t empty? We don’t shoot at houses, we walk down, hop out vehicles, what the f**k, n**ga?/ Look me in my eyes, just look me in my eyes and tell me that’s how this s**t go/ What you know ’bout movin’ your folks, so you can handle smoke? Night owl with that Drac’, must be OVO”

Hotboii’s most recent body of work was 2022’s Blinded By Death a 17-song offering with additional features from BIG30, Kodak Black, and Lil Uzi Vert — the last of whom appeared on “Fashion” and “Throw In The Towel. Outside of his own releases, he delivered show-stealing guest verses on cuts like 100K Track’s “Tears of Joy,” FCG Heem’s “Headlock,” Digga D’s “Rambo,” GMO Stax and BIG30’s “Lack Again,” and BigWalkDog’s “Love of the Money.”

Polo G released his third studio LP, Hall of Fame, in June 2022. It housed collaborations with The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. The project was a commercial success, scoring him his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 143,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Hotboii’s brand new “WTF (Remix)” music video featuring Polo G down below.

