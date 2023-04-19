Photo: David Malan via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Today (April 19), one of Ralph Yarl’s attorneys shared a photo of the two smiling as he informed his social media followers that the young man was recovering. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 16-year-old’s story has made national headlines since the Kansas City, Missouri resident was shot by an elderly white man while trying to pick his younger twin brothers up from a house not far from his.

“Ralph Yarl is home and recovering! How the bullet in his head did not cause more extensive damage is truly a miracle. To God be the glory!” civil rights attorney Lee Merritt wrote on Twitter. In the picture, the two are seated in the sunshine, seemingly grateful that the clarinetist survived the gruesome attack. “I am happy to hear his body is healing. I am not sure how we can heal his young soul after such trauma,” one user responded. Another replied, “May he be surrounded by positive and supportive people. Healing will be a long journey.”

Praises continued to pour out online. “Miracles still happen. Thank you, Father, for sparing this young man’s life,” an individual declared. “That is great news. Tell that young man we all learned how awesome he is these few days, and there are millions of us rooting for him,” a supporter commented. “I’m so glad. I hope this young man understands how many people hold him in their thoughts. I’m sorry his innocence about the goodness of others was shattered,” another said.

On Thursday (April 13), the teen’s mother sent him to retrieve his siblings from a sleepover at a nearby residence in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace. But Yarl reportedly left his cellphone at home, and without the assistance of GPS, showed up at Andrew Lester’s house in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street. The 84-year-old then shot the high school junior in his head and arm before telling police he was “scared to death” when a “Black male approximately 6 feet tall” rang his doorbell. The gunman has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

