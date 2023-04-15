Photo: Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Dominique Fishback had such a great time working with Malia Obama on the mind-bending limited series “Swarm” that she is open to teaming up with her again in the future.

Considering that Fishback is the star of the series and featured in nearly every scene of the seven-episode masterpiece, there was not much time for her and Obama to mingle in between shots. Still, the rapport they developed has led the actress to be hopeful that the perfect project will reunite them somewhere down the line.

“When we did the mall scene in the first episode, she was there for a while. So we could get to talk,” Fishback told E! News on Friday (April 14). “We plan on, like, meeting up and chatting and continuing to build that relationship. I think she’s so intelligent, she’s so cool, and I just wanna know what she wants to do next. Maybe we can do something together,” added the Project Power movie co-lead. The horror-thriller premiered its first two episodes at SXSW last month. On March 17, the entire project was released on Prime Video. Also featured in the cast are Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris, and notable guest appearances included Paris Jackson, Billie Eilish, and actor Leon.

“Swarm” co-creators Donald Glover and Janine Nabers have sung Obama’s praises for her contributions to the series’ writers room. “Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny. She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table,” Nabers, who also served as showrunner, told “Entertainment Tonight.” Glover said the 24-year-old was a focused, hardworking, and talented individual. In fact, last month, the “Atlanta” genius confirmed that he is already in the process of cooking up another project with the Harvard University alum.

In an artistically revealing interview with GQ, Glover divulged that he and Obama are working on a short film under his newly formed production company/incubator Gilga. “The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once. You’re [Barack] Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around,” he said of his discussions with Malia. Thus far, no other details about the film have been released.

Peep Glover’s full interview below.

