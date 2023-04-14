Today (April 14), Venna unveils his latest project, EQUINOX, a six-song effort with additional features from Mick Jenkins, Masego, Yussef Dayes, JADA, and more. The release was led by the well-received single “Misty,” which reunites him with Knucks. As expected, both artists brought their A-game to a track that merges jazz and soul vibes with effortless bars about life and success.

“The lengths I would go and protectin’ my soul knows no bounds, dance in the road, shook the whole crowd, I bought a stone foundation and a stone house, so if it goes down, the s**t’s floodin’ in, then I won’t drown, they low down, doin’ s**t, I’ve grown now, I know that, I wrote sixth floor, Alpha House, or always ’round the badder, had to pull down my trousers…”

With help from D’Andre Elizah, Venna created a matching visual for “Misty” that shows him in the midst of his worldly travels. Knucks and other close friends and collaborators can be spotted throughout.

EQUINOX follows 2021 VENOLOGY, a critically acclaimed body of work that boasted the Knucks-assisted cut “Standard.” JADA, emil, and Jvck James provided additional contributions. Outside of his own work, Venna shared his musical talents for songs by the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, 6LACK, Kali Uchis, Miraa May, and Kojey Radical.

In an interview with PORT, Venna opened up about mastering the saxophone, his preferred instrument of choice.

“It takes some time, man,” he admitted. “I felt I took quite naturally to it, but at the start I was trying to breathe too hard. I was so wrong for so long that I had to completely unlearn everything… I’ve been playing for 11 years and I still feel like I got loads of work to do.”

Press play on both EQUINOX and the aforementioned visual for “Misty” below.