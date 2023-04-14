Photo: Cover art for Venna’s ‘EQUINOX’ EP
By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Today (April 14), Venna unveils his latest project, EQUINOX, a six-song effort with additional features from Mick Jenkins, Masego, Yussef Dayes, JADA, and more. The release was led by the well-received single “Misty,” which reunites him with Knucks. As expected, both artists brought their A-game to a track that merges jazz and soul vibes with effortless bars about life and success.

“The lengths I would go and protectin’ my soul knows no bounds, dance in the road, shook the whole crowd, I bought a stone foundation and a stone house, so if it goes down, the s**t’s floodin’ in, then I won’t drown, they low down, doin’ s**t, I’ve grown now, I know that, I wrote sixth floor, Alpha House, or always ’round the badder, had to pull down my trousers…”

With help from D’Andre Elizah, Venna created a matching visual for “Misty” that shows him in the midst of his worldly travels. Knucks and other close friends and collaborators can be spotted throughout.

EQUINOX follows 2021 VENOLOGY, a critically acclaimed body of work that boasted the Knucks-assisted cut “Standard.” JADA, emil, and Jvck James provided additional contributions. Outside of his own work, Venna shared his musical talents for songs by the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, 6LACK, Kali Uchis, Miraa May, and Kojey Radical.

In an interview with PORT, Venna opened up about mastering the saxophone, his preferred instrument of choice.

“It takes some time, man,” he admitted. “I felt I took quite naturally to it, but at the start I was trying to breathe too hard. I was so wrong for so long that I had to completely unlearn everything… I’ve been playing for 11 years and I still feel like I got loads of work to do.”

Press play on both EQUINOX and the aforementioned visual for “Misty” below.

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

NLE Choppa drops off new 'Cottonwood 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Jorja Smith returns with new "Try Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa is partnering with Mia Khalifa for a new cannabis line

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj channel "Princess Diana" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk announces the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Howard University

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Paris Price opens up about 'Vanity' on new EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Drake responds to viral AI "Munch" cover

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023
