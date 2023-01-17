Back in 2021, Venna made waves with his debut EP, VENOLOGY, which contained six songs and additional assists from Knucks, Jvck James, and JADA. Since then, the London saxophonist-producer continued to build on his momentum by providing his talents for peers like Darkoo, Naïka, Kojey Radical, Debbie, and Miraa May. Back in October, he connected with Yussef Dayes, Marco Bernardis, and Rocco Palladino for “Sicily’ Box.”

Last Friday (Jan. 13), the rising star dropped off another new single titled “Casa Lopez,” a collaboration with Chicago’s Mick Jenkins and Virginia’s Masego. With additional help from musicians Charlie Stacey and Alex Cosmo Blake, Jenkins can be heard delivering some of his best bars to date:

“Attack of the clone s**t, who really want smoke? I’m givin’ out bong rips, got ’em takin’ the long way to the crib, broke neck, that head in the phone s**t, both legs, I’m pullin’ my own weight, bow-legged, as crooked as I could allow you to be, I don’t play with that phony s**t, I don’t play with that two-day homie s**t, play like it’s two-way contract, every day n**ga, my jacket don’t only zip, take it off and I’m throwin’ fits, Chi-Town n**ga, ’bout cold as s**t, pay me no mind…”

The accompanying visual for “Casa Lopez” shows Venna on an American excursion. In between low fidelity shots of the “Standard” talent in tourist mode, viewers can also catch a blink-and-you-miss-it moment of Jenkins in the studio.

“Made the beat in my old studio in Hackney,” said Venna through a press release. “First trip to LA, I linked up with the infamous Mick Jenkins… On my second trip to LA, I linked up with my brudda Masego, and the rest was history.”

Press play on “Casa Lopez” below. A new project from Venna is said to be arriving soon.