Currently, Masego is enjoying the momentum of his “Yamz” hit featuring Devin Morrison, which is making headlines once again thanks to a recent viral cover by Fetty Wap. Yesterday (Dec. 12), the Grammy-nominated singer returned with his latest single, “You Never Visit Me.” The track was created alongside acclaimed producers Wu10, Todd Pritchard, and Louie Lastic, while Justus West joined on electric guitar. On the song, Masego sings about the hurdles that come during the journey to success:

“What I’ve built on my own, different space, different zone/ Innovate, enter homes with my face on my phone, took the bait when they sold me the dream and I drove to crazier zones and I paid for it/ You were there when I told you the plan, you were sold, then we made it a goal to remain ’til we old/ Took the L then I vate, elevate my mistakes and I copped real estate, just to house all the crazy/ You never visit me, you never visit me”

In related news, the TrapHouseJazz originator recently announced his extensive North American “You Never Visit Me Tour.” He will hit the road next year on March 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and perform in cities like Manhattan, Miami, Boston, and Dallas before wrapping up in Los Angeles in April.

Back in 2020, the “Mystery Lady” singer unleashed his last project, Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, which was an 11-song body of work that boasted appearances from Shenseea, Don Toliver, and TeaMarr. Since then, he has treated fans with well-received loose singles like “Garden Party” featuring Big Boi and JID and “Say You Want Me.”

Be sure to press play on Masego’s brand new “You Never Visit Me” single down below.