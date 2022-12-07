Today (Dec. 7), Masego officially announced his extensive North American “You Never Visit Me Tour,” which is named after his forthcoming single. The Grammy-nominated artist will hit the road next year on March 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and hit cities like Manhattan, Miami, Boston, and Dallas before wrapping up in Los Angeles in April.

Masego took to Instagram to directly provide fans with the code word for presale tickets, which will be available this Friday (Dec. 9). “To everyone that says I never tour in America, this is not a drill. I am going on tour in the states. ‘GEMINI’ is the code you’re looking for. Full tour on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up for updates in the bio,” he wrote.

The “Mystery Lady” singer unleashed his Studying Abroad: Extended Stay project back in 2020, which was an 11-song body of work that boasted appearances from Shenseea, Don Toliver, and TeaMarr. Since then, he has treated fans with well-received loose singles like “Garden Party” featuring Big Boi and JID, “Say You Want Me,” and “Yamz” featuring Devin Morrison, the last of which is making headlines once again thanks to a recent viral cover by Fetty Wap.

Studying Abroad followed his debut LP, Lady Lady, which dropped in 2018 and included features from SiR, Tiffany Gouché, De’Wayne Jackson, and FKJ. The TrapHouseJazz originator can also be heard providing assists on recent tracks like “Oveja Negra” by Llane, “Silk” by Kojey Radical, “Must Be Nice” by Joyce Wrice, “Stickin’” with Sinead and VanJess, and more.

Be sure to check out the full list of cities and dates for Masego’s “You Never Visit Me Tour” and grab your tickets this Friday.

March 13 – Santa Ana, CA

March 14 – San Francisco, CA

March 16 – Seattle, WA

March 17 – Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

March 18 – Portland, OR Roseland Theater

March 20 – Denver, CO

March 23 – Minneapolis, MN

March 24 – Chicago, IL

March 25 – Detroit, MI

March 28 – Cleveland, OH

March 29 – Toronto, On

March 31 – Boston, MA

April 1 – New York, NY

April 4 – Philadelphia, PA

April 5- Baltimore, MD

April 7 – Silver Spring, MD

April 9 – Charlotte, NC

April 11 – Nashville, TN

April 14 – Atlanta, Ga

April 16 – Miami, FL

April 19 – New Orleans, LA

April 21 – Dallas, TX

April 22 – Houston, TX

April 23 – Austin, TX

April 26 – Phoenix, TX

April 27 – Los Angeles, CA