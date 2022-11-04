It’s been two years since Masego unleashed his Studying Abroad: Extended Stay project, an 11-song body of work that boasted appearances from Shenseea, Don Toliver, and TeaMarr. Since then, he has treated fans with well-received loose singles like “Yamz” featuring Devin Morrison and “Garden Party” featuring Big Boi and JID.

Today (Nov. 4), the DMV-bred artist makes his return with “Say You Want Me,” the first single from his forthcoming album. The official music video was directed by Alexander Black and shot in sunny Los Angeles. In the new clip, Masego is engulfed by a joyful sense of community as he delivers his lyrics:

“One dose and invested (Almost), almost, nearly missed it/ One dose, finish it, ah, finish it, ah, finish it, ah/ All night long, I lead you on, can’t stay for long/ It’s alright I’m movin’ on and they wanna play on/ When the sun go down, call my name, oh, say you want me/ Ah, when the sun go down, oh, leave me lonely/ Let me get lost in the lost in the night (Oh, yeah), two years I’ve been sufferin’ but I fought for you right (Oh, yeah)”

“Masego is the name I want to hear you say when you mention life, music, black romance, and dance,” he said about the track via press release.

The aforementioned Studying Abroad project follows his official debut album Lady Lady, which dropped in 2018 and included features from SiR, Tiffany Gouché, De’ Wayne Jackson, and FKJ. The TrapHouseJazz originator can also be heard providing assists on recent tracks like “Oveja Negra” by Llane, “Silk” by Kojey Radical, “Must Be Nice” by Joyce Wrice, “Stickin’” with Sinead and VanJess, and more.

Be sure to press play on Masego’s brand new music video for “Say You Want Me” down below.