Last month, Masego shared his latest offering, “You Never Visit Me,” a smooth single created alongside acclaimed producers Wu10, Todd Pritchard, and Louie Lastic, while Justus West joined on electric guitar. Yesterday (Jan. 11) the Grammy-nominated talent treated fans with a live performance of the track. The “Tadow” singer headed to Brazil and joined forces with Afrocidade, a popular Afro-Brazilian band, for the new rendition. On the song, ‘Sego sings about the hurdles that come during the journey to success:

“What I’ve built on my own, different space, different zone/ Innovate, enter homes with my face on my phone, took the bait when they sold me the dream and I drove to crazier zones and I paid for it/ You were there when I told you the plan, you were sold, then we made it a goal to remain ’til we old/ Took the L then I vate, elevate my mistakes and I copped real estate, just to house all the crazy”

Masego capped off 2022 with the success of his “Yamz” hit featuring Devin Morrison, which surged to popularity thanks to a viral cover by Fetty Wap. In additional news, the TrapHouseJazz originator recently announced his extensive North American “You Never Visit Me Tour.” He will hit the road on March 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and perform in cities like Manhattan, Miami, Boston, and Dallas before wrapping up in Los Angeles in April.

Back in 2020, the “Mystery Lady” singer unleashed his last project, Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, which was an 11-song body of work that boasted appearances from Shenseea, Don Toliver, and TeaMarr. Since then, he has treated fans with well-received loose singles like “Garden Party” featuring Big Boi and JID and “Say You Want Me.”

Be sure to press play on Masego’s brand new “You Never Visit Me” single down below.