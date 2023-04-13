Back in March, Tiwa Savage recruited the talents of Ayra Starr and Young Jonn for her brand new “Stamina” single. The Nigerian songstress kept the song’s momentum going yesterday (April 12) by releasing the song’s accompanying music video. Directed by MediaKid, the visually stunning clip uses light, shadows, and nature to create striking silhouettes that enhance the track’s sensual lyrics:

“Stamina, stamina, you go need more stamina, oya raga mọ mi now, make I know say you cover me now/ So many things I can do to you, if only you give me the permission to, give me the permission to/ Show you the thing I carry, Applause for you (For you), make I no lie, oun dun (Oun dun), make I no lie, oun da mi lo ri ru/ ‘Cause I’m so into you (Le le), so many things I can do to you”

Back in 2020, Savage dropped her record-breaking third album, Celia, a 13-song body of work with special assists from Davido, Hamzaa, Sam Smith, Stefflon Don, and more. A year later, she shared the well-received EP Water & Garri, complete with guest verses from Nas, Rich King, Amaarae, Brandy, and Tay Iwar. Outside of her own releases, the “Koroba” singer can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Fan” by Blaq Jerzee, “Who Is Your Guy? (Remix)” by Spyro, “Hold Me” by Dice Ailes, and more.

Ayra Starr’s last full-length release was 2021’s 19 & Dangerous, which housed assists from CKay and Fousheé. The following year, she would upgrade the project with five additional tracks and new appearances from Kayykilo, Lojay, Kelly Rowland, and more. Young Jonn has stayed connected with fans with his 2022 EP, Love Is Not Enough, Vol. 2.

Be sure to press play on Tiwa Savage’s brand new music video for “Stamina” featuring Ayra Starr and Young Jonn down below.