Photo: Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Timbaland continues to receive his well-deserved flowers for all he has done for the music industry. Today (April 13), the trailblazing producer was honored at Variety’s Miami Entertainment Town event with the Pioneer Award, which is super fitting considering he has been concocting cultural moments through his hits since the ’90s. The award was presented by fellow producer and peer DJ Khaled, who couldn’t wait to express his appreciation for the honoree.

“When I got called to do this, I was so excited because this guy is my brother,” Khaled began. “He’s an artist, he’s a CEO, he’s an amazing father, and he’s just a beautiful person all around.”

The “Give It To Me” creator graciously accepted the award and proceeded to give a speech about his story and all the people who helped him along the way. “I just wanted to tell you the beginnings of how I got here, and it’s because of people like Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled, E-Class, who welcomed me, Trina, all these people,” he said.


As previously reported by REVOLT, Missy recently teased an official reunion between the two veterans. Back in late February, she took to her Instagram Stories and tagged Timbaland, stating, “It’s go time.” He responded shortly afterward by saying, “Watch… time for us to press that go button,” he said. “We’re in our bag like always!”

He also expanded on the forthcoming collaboration in a recent interview with Variety ahead of the Miami event. “We’ve got a lot of songs we’re gonna start recording soon, and my dream is to have it out around her birthday in July,” he revealed. “We both look like we’re 19 again. I know how Missy works. It’s got to be new and fun.”

The Grammy award-winning producer’s last official project was 2009’s Shock Value II. He has been staying active with recent collaborations like “I’M THAT BITCH” with BIA, “Toc Toc” with Paulo Londra, “The Ugly Song” with Jordan Hollywood, “Intruded” by Justine Skye, and more.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Rihanna stuns during surprise visit at Las Vegas Fenty event for Ulta

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Rae Sremmurd brings the energy in new "Torpedo" performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Lloyd Banks connects with Method Man for "101 Razors"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

NJOMZA embraces her "Emotional" state in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Chris Brown delivers a long-awaited gift to R&B fans with his Ciara collaboration announcement

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Check out THEY.'s new album 'Nü Moon'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Madlib, Meyhem Lauren, and DJ Muggs team up on 'Champagne For Breakfast' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

DeJ Loaf shows off her vocals in new "Melodies From Heaven" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

The Weeknd teases 2023 Coachella surprise performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

The LOX, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe join forces for "The Game"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her storytelling abilities to new heights in “Lady Danger” starring role with 50 Cent

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Rap
Timbaland
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Rihanna stuns during surprise visit at Las Vegas Fenty event for Ulta

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Rae Sremmurd brings the energy in new "Torpedo" performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Lloyd Banks connects with Method Man for "101 Razors"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

NJOMZA embraces her "Emotional" state in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Chris Brown delivers a long-awaited gift to R&B fans with his Ciara collaboration announcement

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Check out THEY.'s new album 'Nü Moon'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Madlib, Meyhem Lauren, and DJ Muggs team up on 'Champagne For Breakfast' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

DeJ Loaf shows off her vocals in new "Melodies From Heaven" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

The Weeknd teases 2023 Coachella surprise performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

The LOX, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe join forces for "The Game"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her storytelling abilities to new heights in “Lady Danger” starring role with 50 Cent

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More