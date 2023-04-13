Timbaland continues to receive his well-deserved flowers for all he has done for the music industry. Today (April 13), the trailblazing producer was honored at Variety’s Miami Entertainment Town event with the Pioneer Award, which is super fitting considering he has been concocting cultural moments through his hits since the ’90s. The award was presented by fellow producer and peer DJ Khaled, who couldn’t wait to express his appreciation for the honoree.

“When I got called to do this, I was so excited because this guy is my brother,” Khaled began. “He’s an artist, he’s a CEO, he’s an amazing father, and he’s just a beautiful person all around.”

The “Give It To Me” creator graciously accepted the award and proceeded to give a speech about his story and all the people who helped him along the way. “I just wanted to tell you the beginnings of how I got here, and it’s because of people like Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled, E-Class, who welcomed me, Trina, all these people,” he said.

Timbaland accepts the Pioneer Award at Variety Miami Entertainment Town presented by CN Bank. https://t.co/stBicc8woA pic.twitter.com/7ZvynjNrJZ — Variety (@Variety) April 13, 2023



As previously reported by REVOLT, Missy recently teased an official reunion between the two veterans. Back in late February, she took to her Instagram Stories and tagged Timbaland, stating, “It’s go time.” He responded shortly afterward by saying, “Watch… time for us to press that go button,” he said. “We’re in our bag like always!”

He also expanded on the forthcoming collaboration in a recent interview with Variety ahead of the Miami event. “We’ve got a lot of songs we’re gonna start recording soon, and my dream is to have it out around her birthday in July,” he revealed. “We both look like we’re 19 again. I know how Missy works. It’s got to be new and fun.”

The Grammy award-winning producer’s last official project was 2009’s Shock Value II. He has been staying active with recent collaborations like “I’M THAT BITCH” with BIA, “Toc Toc” with Paulo Londra, “The Ugly Song” with Jordan Hollywood, “Intruded” by Justine Skye, and more.