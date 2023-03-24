BIA is ready for her takeover. Today (March 24), the Boston-raised hitmaker returns to drop off her latest single titled “I’M THAT B**CH.” She recruited the help of the legendary Timbaland to help her execute a top tier confidence anthem. The nostalgia is heavy on this one, as she even channels her inner Missy Elliott for the hypnotic music video, which is being exclusively premiered by REVOLT. On the track, BIA spits some lyrics about knowing she’s the cream of the crop:

“Soon as you see me I up it, I’m gone, I’m really livin’ the s**t in my song/ Glock in my bag and it don’t got a safety, I make the money, I don’t let it make me/ Shout out Diana, she raised me, I’m with my member, he rockin’ a paisley/ That’s word to Moula, can’t phase me, I rather cheat before he drive me crazy/ I’m that b**ch, I’m into guns if they come with a switch, I got a type if he makin’ me rich”

The “Sisterhood of Hip Hop” alum first stormed onto the music scene with 2014’s #CholaSeason and 2018’s Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado. She then upped her momentum when she unleashed FOR CERTAIN in 2020, which housed fan-favorite hits like “COVER GIRL,” “FREE BIA (1ST DAY OUT),” and “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY,” the last of which received an official remix with Nicki Minaj.

Following that, she stayed connected with fans by dropping off singles like “BESITO” featuring G Herbo, “CAN’T TOUCH THIS,” and “LONDON” featuring J. Cole. BIA also found time to deliver showstopping guest verses on tracks like “Nasty Girl” by Sevyn Streeter, “Solitude” by Snakehips, and “Best On Earth” by Russ.

Be sure to press play on BIA’s brand new “I’M THAT B**TCH” single featuring Timbaland down below.