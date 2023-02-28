Photo: Vallery Jean/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Recently, Missy Elliott took to her Instagram Stories to connect with Timbaland, stating, “it’s go time” in regard to creating new music. On Monday (Feb. 27), Timbaland responded via his social media, confirming that the legendary duo will soon be returning to the studio. “Watch… time for us to press that go button,” he said. “[Missy], we’re in our bag like always!”

Back in 2019, Elliott marked her return to wax with the five-song EP Iconology, which she largely produced alongside her Virginian counterpart. Prior to that, she released her sixth studio LP, The Cookbook, in 2009. That album both peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and scored a platinum certification. Earlier this month, she contributed to Skrillex’s Quest For Fire single “RATATA.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Elliott became the first female rapper to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an achievement that she called “an incredible honor.”

She added, “I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well. To hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to ever be nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Wow! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”

In an interview on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Timbaland opened up about how he and Elliott began their iconic relationship.

“A friend of mine introduced me to Missy and told Missy that she needed to meet me,” he revealed. “I was just doing music and she was like, ‘He make dope beats.’ She introduced me to singing over hip hop beats, ’cause when she was singing, I’m like, ‘I ain’t ever heard that before.'”

Check out Missy Elliott and Timbaland’s announcement below.

Missy Elliott
R&B
Rap
Timbaland

