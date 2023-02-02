Photo: ABC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Congratulations are in order for Missy Elliott. Today (Feb. 2), the living legend became the first female hip hop artist nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.

“This is an incredible honor. I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees,” said the Virginia-born icon via press release. “I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well. To hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to ever be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame? Wow! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”

Mona Scott-Young, CEO of Monami Entertainment and Elliott’s manager for over 25 years, added, “Throughout her career, Missy has broken barriers and blazed a trail for women in music. This nomination is the latest in a long list of ‘firsts’ that solidify her place as one of the most significant artists in music history and a pioneer of female hip hop. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop than voting Missy Elliott into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!”

The “Lose Control” icon has been a trailblazer throughout her whole career. She was also the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2019), receive the VMAs Vanguard Award (2019), and be honored with the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Music Pioneer Award at the United Nations (2019). Last year, she also got her very own street in Virginia renamed after her.

Elliott’s last project was 2019’s ICONOLOGY, a short and sweet EP that included a sole feature from Sum1. She can be heard featured on more recent collaborations like “Lobby” by Anitta, “Trampoline” by David Guetta, and more.

From now through April 28, fans can vote online daily at vote.rockhall.com or at the Rock Hall in Cleveland.

Proposed Massachusetts bill to reduce inmates sentences in exchange for organs

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

PJ Morton delivers new performance of "Be Like Water"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

New Jersey borough council member found fatally shot in her car

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. revokes membership for officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

Check out Tobe Nwigwe's freestyle on "Sway In The Morning"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

SahBabii returns with "How Bout U?" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Sada Baby and his crew turn up in "CASADA JR" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Wizkid becomes the only African musician to be nominated at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Will Hill drops off new visual for "Everything I Wanted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Quavo to perform Takeoff tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Studio Sessions | Buda Da Future helped Dave East work through grief in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.02.2023

Icewear Vezzo drops off new "Rob Who" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Tyre Nichols' mom calls for police reform during heartbreaking tribute at his funeral

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Jane Handcock's 'World of Women' project makes its way to streaming platforms

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Drake urges Spotify to pay artists bonuses after reaching historic 75 billion streams on the music platform

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023
Trending
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
News

Snoop Dogg to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Other members of this year’s class include Sade Adu, Teddy Riley, and more.
By Regina Cho
  /  01.18.2023
View More