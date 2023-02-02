Congratulations are in order for Missy Elliott. Today (Feb. 2), the living legend became the first female hip hop artist nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.

“This is an incredible honor. I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees,” said the Virginia-born icon via press release. “I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well. To hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to ever be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame? Wow! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”

Mona Scott-Young, CEO of Monami Entertainment and Elliott’s manager for over 25 years, added, “Throughout her career, Missy has broken barriers and blazed a trail for women in music. This nomination is the latest in a long list of ‘firsts’ that solidify her place as one of the most significant artists in music history and a pioneer of female hip hop. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop than voting Missy Elliott into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!”

The “Lose Control” icon has been a trailblazer throughout her whole career. She was also the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2019), receive the VMAs Vanguard Award (2019), and be honored with the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Music Pioneer Award at the United Nations (2019). Last year, she also got her very own street in Virginia renamed after her.

Elliott’s last project was 2019’s ICONOLOGY, a short and sweet EP that included a sole feature from Sum1. She can be heard featured on more recent collaborations like “Lobby” by Anitta, “Trampoline” by David Guetta, and more.

From now through April 28, fans can vote online daily at vote.rockhall.com or at the Rock Hall in Cleveland.